Four Paws’ Lustre
Greetings, folks. I was found being stomped by a deer and came in with a bad headache and an injured eye. Got taken to the vet and am now all better, tested and negative for FIV and FeLVk, and I’m up to date on my vaccinations and spayed, but I will need my boosters when due. I'm getting lots better about being petted and I do like my treats. Sure would like it if you'd call Misty at 406-439-1405 about adopting me. I'm just a kitten yet so I'm still growing, but I'm not really big. Thanks, Lustre
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Ginger
Ginger is a gorgeous, medium long hair tortoiseshell with lovely autumn colors. She gets along with the other cats in our open catio, but she would also be fine as your one and only feline. We have recently had her groomed so she can start over in a new home.
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.