Four Paws’ Lustre

Greetings, folks. I was found being stomped by a deer and came in with a bad headache and an injured eye. Got taken to the vet and am now all better, tested and negative for FIV and FeLVk, and I’m up to date on my vaccinations and spayed, but I will need my boosters when due. I'm getting lots better about being petted and I do like my treats. Sure would like it if you'd call Misty at 406-439-1405 about adopting me. I'm just a kitten yet so I'm still growing, but I'm not really big. Thanks, Lustre