Four Paws’ Soot

Murrow? Are you out there? Anyone? I'd sure love to have a wonderful forever home. I'm nice, active and playful. Got everything taken care of and will only need my vaccinations updated when they are due. I get along with other cats, but I'm not sure about dogs as I haven't been around them. However, if they don't try to hurt me, I'd probably do OK after I get to know them. Won't you call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me? I'll be forever grateful. Soot