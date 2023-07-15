Four Paws’ Soot
Murrow? Are you out there? Anyone? I'd sure love to have a wonderful forever home. I'm nice, active and playful. Got everything taken care of and will only need my vaccinations updated when they are due. I get along with other cats, but I'm not sure about dogs as I haven't been around them. However, if they don't try to hurt me, I'd probably do OK after I get to know them. Won't you call Misty at 406-439-1405 and ask about adopting me? I'll be forever grateful. Soot
Volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.
Pintler’s Princess Leia
This little princess was surrendered because she would prefer a home where the folks are around more than her previous home. She gets anxious when she is alone. Princess is a beautiful petite young dog and as an added bonus, she gets along with cats! .
For more information on Pintler Pets or if you are missing a pet, call 406-563-7464. Hours are by appointment only with an approved application. See all our pets at www.pintlerpetsmt.org Mailing address: P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711.