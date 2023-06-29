Snowmelt-swollen Racetrack Creek typically plunges fierce and frigid out of the Flint Creek Range as spring takes hold.

When conditions allow, the creek is an important tributary to the upper Clark Fork River. It adds clean, cold water to the beleaguered river and provides thermal refuge for trout when river temperatures warm.

Summer brings heat and demand for water.

In years past, the withdrawal of water to irrigate ranches in the Deer Lodge Valley nearly always caused the creek to go bone dry before reaching the Clark Fork.

Since the early 1900s, damming at Racetrack Lake has created a reservoir to store water during high spring flows. A few enterprising irrigators built a dam at the outlet of Racetrack Lake to raise the natural water level and capture snowmelt and spring flows that would have been lost during runoff.

Predictably, that storage caused controversy. The Montana Supreme Court ultimately ruled that storing water for beneficial users that might otherwise go to waste is “of very high public importance” to the state.

Years later, the Clark Fork Coalition, a nonprofit advocate for the river, decided to explore whether stored water rights could bolster instream flows and increase the odds of Racetrack Creek actually reaching the Clark Fork.

The effort is likely to be replicated elsewhere in the years to come as climate forecasters predict a continuing warming trend. Low flows in the Big Hole River have been cited, among other likely factors, as a contributor to declining trout populations. And the Big Hole Watershed Committee is considering ways to bolster late-season flows with natural or constructed storage.

The Clark Fork Coalition’s instream flow effort began in 2012, when it purchased from a willing landowner a water right equal to two-thirds of the stored water in Racetrack Lake. It then set about trying to get state approval to use the water for instream flow.

The path toward realizing that goal proved to be long and bumpy. Ranchers concerned about losing access to lifeblood water from Racetrack Creek for irrigation opposed the plan.

Getting approval from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation required nearly a decade of what the Clark Fork Coalition has described as “bureaucratic and legal wrangling that has far surpassed any of CFC’s other restoration projects.”

In May 2022, the DNRC found that the coalition’s plan to dedicate its water rights to instream flow would not adversely affect other water users.

Andy Fischer, a project manager for the Clark Fork Coalition, has been closely involved with the instream flow project.

He said 2022 was the first time the coalition was able to release and legally protect the water as instream flow.

“Overall, the release was successful in boosting flows in the creek for nearly 27 days longer than usual, and CFC measured connected flows all the way to the Clark Fork River,” Fischer said.

But the creek still went dry before reaching the Clark Fork River.

He said release of water from the Racetrack Lake storage reservoir is managed and measured by the Racetrack Creek water commissioner.

“Like many large tributaries to the upper Clark Fork, Racetrack Creek was historically over-appropriated, meaning that the total amount of water claimed by water users exceeds the physically available flow in the creek,” Fischer said.

“Now that the Clark Fork Coalition owns part of the stored water in Racetrack, we can extend the amount of time Racetrack Creek is flowing by releasing stored water that is ‘protected’ from diversion by other users in the lower reaches of the creek,” he said.

The numerous ranchers who depend on water from Racetrack Creek for irrigating hayfields include Martin Dippold, 87. He said a dry 2022 required him to buy $40,000 worth of hay to get through the winter.

“Everybody does their own thing to survive and always there are conflicts,” he said. “Everybody is trying to make a living. I’m willing to work every way I can with everybody.”

Just don’t go after his water.

“I’ve had these water rights for a long time and I wouldn’t want to see somebody to get hurt trying to take them away from me,” Dippold said.

Another rancher who requested anonymity said he opposed the Clark Fork River Coalition’s instream flow initiative.

He said a big question was how the coalition’s water for instream flow was going to be distinguished by a water commissioner from the water intended for irrigators.

A lot of unknowns remain, he said.

“There are still people grumbling,” he said. “We really don’t know how it is going to work out. Last two years were a drought. This year is looking a lot better. It’s the unknowns that’s got people nervous.”