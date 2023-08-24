ANACONDA — They leap fences in a single bound. Netting fails to deter. They munch even the species of flowers they are said to loathe. They stroll sidewalks with an insouciant air.

Mule deer to the left, mule deer to the right.

Some Anaconda residents find the ungulates to be charming, even if aloof, a bit like a cousin from England. They embrace the mule deer as human-habituated ambassadors from the wild and wooly lands outside city limits.

Alas, some Anacondans even feed them — a practice that is both illegal and likely hazardous to the animals’ health.

On the other hand, some residents see the deer as pests. The ungulates decimate gardens. They deposit droppings willy-nilly. They create traffic hazards and rile dogs. Their urban presence could lure a predatory incursion from a big stalking cat.

Anaconda’s frustrations with mule deer have not yet led to the adoption of an urban deer management plan. That’s likely tied to the community’s ambivalence about whether the deer are welcome visitors or doe-eyed pests on the hoof.

A dozen other communities in Montana have adopted plans to try to control ungulates within town and city limits.

Brian Wakeling, game management bureau chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, described the legal foundation for such plans.

“The statute that allows these plans to be developed and implemented require that the action is tied to public safety — generally aggressive deer or unsafe conditions that result from their presence,” Wakeling said.

On Aug. 17, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved separate deer management plans for the town of Philipsburg and the city of Geraldine.

Kirstie Yeager, an FWP wildlife biologist for the Upper Clark Fork Wildlife Division, said she was approached by officials in Philipsburg with concerns about aggressive mule deer and a desire to develop a management plan.

Philipsburg Mayor Daniel Reddish described related worries in a May 1 letter proposing the plan.

“The habituation of these deer to the town environment has presented a multitude of problems for the town residents as well as local Public Works operations, up to and including law enforcement resources,” Reddish wrote.

“These problems include, but are not limited to, property damage, aggressive posturing toward small children and violent interactions with dogs confined to people’s yards,” he wrote.

Local conservationists, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts would rather see a healthy population of mule deer in their natural habitat, Reddish observed.

Goals of the Philipsburg plan include: culling individual deer in town that threaten human safety or property; limiting the potential for human-deer interactions by reducing the density of deer in town; reducing the potential for predators to be attracted to concentrations of mule deer or white-tailed deer in and around Philipsburg.

The plan allows the town and local law enforcement to trap and euthanize a number of resident deer within the town limits each year between Aug. 15 and Feb. 15 to reduce deer density. The number culled will be limited by a permit from FWP.

The Geraldine plan describes deer that are year-round residents within the town limits and transient deer that move in and out of town.

“Aggressive deer that threaten human safety will be dispatched as soon as possible after verification there is an actual threat,” the plan reports.

“Geraldine’s designated sharpshooter will be the only person authorized to use firearms to dispatch animals within town limits.”

Meanwhile, Yeager said she has been approached during her FWP tenure as a regional wildlife biologist “by several Anaconda/Opportunity residents regarding their concerns over a growing deer population and associated conflicts.”

She said local government must initiate the process for developing a deer management plan that would then be vetted by the community.

“FWP will provide assistance in this process but the responsibility falls on the county,” Yeager said.

Bill Everett, chief executive for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, did not respond to an email or phone call seeking comment about mule deer in the city-county.

Given the community’s split feelings about the presence of deer, pursuing a plan could be a thorny undertaking.

“About half the population loves to have the deer in town and the other half wants them gone,” said Ben Krakowka, county attorney.

“I’m not aware of any tickets that have been issued for feeding deer in years,” he said, noting he would pursue prosecution if indicated.

FWP discourages feeding deer and other wildlife.

“Not only is it illegal, but feeding deer can render them dependent upon artificial food sources, attract mountain lions, result in deer-caused damage on neighboring properties, increase deer/car collisions, and (the person feeding) could be held legally liable for any problems or damage caused by the deer on neighboring property,” FWP cautions.

Mountain lions have wandered into Anaconda on occasion for a mule deer dinner. Yet Yeager said she hasn’t witnessed a lot of predator activity in town.

“People aren’t reporting cached deer and pets aren’t disappearing,” she said. “Cached deer and missing pets are two tell-tale signs that lions are around and populations may be higher than what is socially acceptable.”