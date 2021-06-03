The sweet misery of a spring backcountry ski trip

For most folks, snow sports are in the rearview mirror, and it’s about time to break out the flip flops.

But for some, late spring is instead a delightful and convenient period when roads open deep into the high country to provide easy access for backcountry skiing. In many places, you can now drive right up to snow line, ski your heart out, and barbecue back at the car between runs.

For other, more masochistic skiers, late spring is the time for a grand, grueling outing combining many of the season’s finest inconveniences at once. If performed correctly, you won’t see a soul — holiday weekend or not — and you’ll be treated to all kinds of wonderful hardship.

To do it right, it’s best to choose a destination nobody would go to because there isn’t a trail for at least several miles of the route. The bushwhacking should be formidable. Half the route must be without snow, and half snow-covered.

Make sure it’s far — far enough that the only choice is to camp overnight in the cold snow at the top.

This necessitates carrying everything for backpacking and skiing in avalanche terrain, as well as heavy camera equipment — in case you see something cool, or have to document your last moments like that guy in the movie "127 Hours."