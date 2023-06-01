Cynthia, drifty from pain killers, managed a wan smile. Her back had been turned to the charging moose, which meant Cynthia had no idea how narrowly she had escaped traumatic injury or worse. The only other witnesses were a newborn, two dogs, two moose and me.

In January 1995, an angry cow moose protecting her yearling calf stomped a 71-year-old man to death on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. News reports said students had been throwing snowballs and harassing the moose and her calf for hours before the man tried to walk past the animals.

Later, after the cow moose attempted to attack another man on campus, wildlife officials killed her, citing “evidence of ill disposition.”

That would be an apt description of the cow moose we encountered near the cabin that evening.

Moose require cold climates – places like Alaska, Canada, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Hampshire and Maine.

Favorite foods include native willows, aspen and balsam fir trees, along with aquatic plants.

The National Wildlife Federation reports that climate change threatens moose populations with overheating, tick infestations and other habitat changes.

A year or so after the close encounter with the cow moose, Will was sound asleep in a backpack when I set the pack down on the rocky shore of a mountain lake west of Anaconda. I turned to talk to hiking companions and the pack, with Will strapped securely within, tipped over, fell in the lake and sank. For a split second, he was fully submerged in the icy cold lake.

Horrified, I retrieved Will. Aside from a vigorous wail, he was fine.

Somehow, Will survived his Montana childhood. He’s now 28 years old and lives in Missoula.

On a recent weekend, Will and I and our dogs went for a hike near Missoula. We stopped for a rest and a young man hiked by with a hefty moose antler strapped to his daypack. He said he’d found it the day before.

Will and I were envious and joked about strategies we might employ to unburden the guy from his find. We love moose.