Our two Labrador retrievers burst from the willows along the North Fork of Flint Creek. One dog dashed right, and the other dashed left.
One single heartbeat later, an enraged cow moose, trailed by her gangly calf, charged out of the willows in hot pursuit. Sage, the black Lab, and Shiras, the yellow Lab, tore off gleefully through the alpine meadow. The mother moose hesitated, apparently torn about which canine to run down and dispatch with a swift kick.
There we stood as alternative targets – Cynthia, shuffling gingerly after an emergency Caesarean section just two days prior at the Butte hospital, and me, armed only with a camera. On the ground between us, swaddled and nestled in a baby carrier, sat the product of the C-section – William Macleod Adams.
The soft light that September evening, with nearby Cable Mountain pink with alpenglow, had lured us into the meadow near the cabin to shoot photos of our newborn for family and friends. It turned out to be our son’s second brush with mortality during his first three days of life. (During the C-section procedure, one brow-furrowed physician suggested I summon a friend for support.)
People are also reading…
Wildlife experts report that moose, which can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, reach speeds of up to 35 mph. Their long front legs can dispatch wolves, grizzlies and other predators and stomp the life out of human beings.
Moose regularly roamed the woods and meadows near our ramshackle cabin off the Red Lion Road near Georgetown Lake. I once aimed a camera as my black Lab Caddis stared out a window at a moose, and The Associated Press picked up the photo. Another time I saw a young bull moose with a bloody and broken antler, likely damaged during the rut. Yet another bull stopped to scrape the velvet from his antlers by rubbing them against a bird house nailed atop a soon-to-be-toppled post.
Moose favored the prickly thistle that grew atop our drainfield and sometimes bedded down there overnight, just yards from the cabin.
I felt great affection and admiration for the moose that graced our forests and fields, but knew that prudence required keeping a wide berth.
Moose have an uncanny ability to disappear like phantoms into riparian vegetation but did not give that reality much thought the evening of our photoshoot.
When the massive cow moose first burst from the willows, I immediately hoisted William's carrier and took a step toward the cabin. But when I glanced over my shoulder at Cynthia, I saw that the wrathful moose – ears flat against her skull, head lowered – had zeroed in on her as the preferred target and was charging like a locomotive.
Montanans know an angry moose can be nearly as deadly as a ticked-off grizzly.
I set William down and ran toward the mother moose, flailing my arms and screaming like a banshee. At the last second, the moose veered off and blasted back into the willows along the creek. Her wide-eyed calf followed.
Cynthia, drifty from pain killers, managed a wan smile. Her back had been turned to the charging moose, which meant Cynthia had no idea how narrowly she had escaped traumatic injury or worse. The only other witnesses were a newborn, two dogs, two moose and me.
In January 1995, an angry cow moose protecting her yearling calf stomped a 71-year-old man to death on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. News reports said students had been throwing snowballs and harassing the moose and her calf for hours before the man tried to walk past the animals.
Later, after the cow moose attempted to attack another man on campus, wildlife officials killed her, citing “evidence of ill disposition.”
That would be an apt description of the cow moose we encountered near the cabin that evening.
Moose require cold climates – places like Alaska, Canada, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Hampshire and Maine.
Favorite foods include native willows, aspen and balsam fir trees, along with aquatic plants.
The National Wildlife Federation reports that climate change threatens moose populations with overheating, tick infestations and other habitat changes.
A year or so after the close encounter with the cow moose, Will was sound asleep in a backpack when I set the pack down on the rocky shore of a mountain lake west of Anaconda. I turned to talk to hiking companions and the pack, with Will strapped securely within, tipped over, fell in the lake and sank. For a split second, he was fully submerged in the icy cold lake.
Horrified, I retrieved Will. Aside from a vigorous wail, he was fine.
Somehow, Will survived his Montana childhood. He’s now 28 years old and lives in Missoula.
On a recent weekend, Will and I and our dogs went for a hike near Missoula. We stopped for a rest and a young man hiked by with a hefty moose antler strapped to his daypack. He said he’d found it the day before.
Will and I were envious and joked about strategies we might employ to unburden the guy from his find. We love moose.