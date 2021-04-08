Resolution to remove wilderness study area near Dell debated

Federally designated wilderness study areas are by design quiet, peaceful places where motorized travel is limited. They were also designed to be temporary — studied by the Bureau of Land Management or U.S. Forest Service and made by the U.S. Congress into big W wilderness or released as multiple-use lands.
Some 40 years later, the 44 unresolved WSAs in Montana being managed as de facto wilderness are the subject of regular, noisy debate in the state’s political arena.
Now a single WSA near Dell, called Hidden Pasture Creek, is being pushed for removal by Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon.
Welborn sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 7 in the state legislature hoping it would urge Congress to remove the area from the list.
The resolution has advanced through the Natural Resource Committees of the state Senate and House. At the committee hearings, proponents from the Dell area testified that the WSA inconveniences local ranchers, utilities and causes public safety concerns.
Opponents say the resolution’s top-down approach won’t work, and that a collaborative approach should be taken to resolve multiple WSAs at once.
The BLM, who is in charge of the area, recommended in the late 1980s that the area be released, but it never happened.
The BLM assessment of Hidden Pasture Creek identified one of its most valuable assets as potential habitat for the planned reintroduction of bighorn sheep.
Those sheep were introduced in the 1980s, then eliminated by a hunting effort in 2015 because the herd was struggling with disease. A new herd of 26 bighorns was introduced by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in February and roam the WSA today.
The assessment also recognized that the land was heavily utilized by cattle operations and had numerous roadways.
Hidden Pasture’s fate must ultimately be decided by Congress, as has been the case since it was made a WSA in 1981.
Welborn said he was open to suggestions for a collaborative approach at the Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing on Feb. 26, but ultimately wanted the resolution to be passed.
"I don't disagree with much of what was said today on either side," Welborn said. "I really don't. But I think people are feeling frustrated. Our transfer case is stuck in neutral right now. I think it's time that we put her back in at least four high and maybe chain up and get going on some of these, and this would be a good place to start."
At the hearings, Welborn has invited supporters and opponents of the resolution to come together and see the WSA in person this summer.
“Sometimes in this business, we call these resolutions a letter to Santa Claus," he said. "Well, I'm a believer. I'm old enough to know better, but I guess sometimes I believe that maybe Santa Claus is listening.”
On the ground
At hearings before the state Senate and House, proponents of the resolution referenced the BLM’s early assessment that the land is not wilderness, and opponents didn’t debate that point.
The majority of the testimony in support of the resolution focused on the ways the WSA inconveniences ranchers, local electric company operators and county commissioners trying to maintain the area.
On Friday, a few proponents of the resolution met the Montana Standard on the ground to point out the series of inconveniences they associated with the WSA.
For three years, Jeff Johnson has owned a ranch in Dell that butts up to the WSA. He hosted FWP biologists and the Tendoy bighorns the night before they were released in February.
Johnson ranges his cattle over Hidden Pasture, permitted because the grazing leases were in place before the area became a WSA. Johnson said he is limited in how he can maintain irrigation on WSA land, and is concerned following a dry winter. He cannot easily improve on watering structures on WSA lands, he said.
Byron Martinell, lifelong resident of Beaverhead County and chairman of the local conservation district, stood beside a rock quarry where over the years unique angular rock has been harvested off the side of Big Sheep Creek Road, the main thoroughfare in the area, and the border of the WSA.
The rocks were long utilized to prevent erosion and for irrigation structure protection in the area, Martinell said.
Now the area is fenced off because it’s on WSA property, Martinell said, adding that rocks have to be brought in from Sheridan to serve the same purpose, which is costly.
Tom Rice, a Beaverhead County Commissioner, was also along for the ride.
The group stopped at a steep edge where the road once had to be widened. Rice said working on the road can be cumbersome for the county since it borders the protected area, but ultimately the county was able to widen the road in the name of public safety.
Johnson said he worries that if the area is designated wilderness, it will make it even more difficult to meet the water needs for his cattle, and said the fact not even opponents of the resolution contested the premise that the WSA didn’t fit the bill for wilderness is a sign the area should be returned to multiple-use.
The group added that they are also concerned about being able to control potential wildfires and administer search and rescue on WSA lands.
Collaboration
At the Senate hearing on Feb. 26, Noah Marion, of the Montana Wilderness Association, spoke against the resolution.
“I want to be very clear that we are not calling for all WSAs to remain indefinitely, but we do believe that resolutions calling for a release of WSAs are the wrong approach to finding long-term management solutions for WSAs," he said. "Instead, we would encourage this committee to support local citizen-driven collaborative processes that bring people together around the issue. We believe this process will result in more durable solutions to resolve these issues."
Marion pointed to the Gallatin Forest Partnership as an example of a successful alternative approach. The partnership has formed a proposal with bipartisan support from Park, Gallatin and Madison counties that would resolve one of the state’s largest WSAs, which is around 150,000 acres.
“We are eager to have those conversations in Beaverhead County and across the state,” Marion added. “And I really look forward to working with my friend, Senator Welborn, to get folks around the table to find a solution that works for everybody. So we would encourage you to not pass this resolution, but we are ready and willing to work on this issue."
At the hearing on the resolution in the House on March 15, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, asked Welborn if he would consider an amendment to the resolution involving a more collaborative approach. Welborn responded that he would be glad to hear suggestions.
History
There have been other attempts to resolve Montana’s WSAs in recent years.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s Forest Jobs and Recreation Act, originally proposed in 2009, would have released Hidden Pasture and resolved Beaverhead County’s other WSAs in line with BLM recommendations.
The bill, based on a wide collaborative compromise, was amended over the years but never passed.
Likewise, bills authored by Montana Republicans U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and then-U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to remove wilderness study area designations from wildlands in Montana were unsuccessful in 2019.
One opponent of the resolution familiar to Hidden Pasture and the greater saga of the WSA issue is University of Montana Western biology professor Jack Kirkley.
As part of his testimony at the March 15 hearing, he submitted a statement saying that the most realistic way to tackle WSAs is to form collaborative citizen groups.
“It is my hope that the Montana Legislature will first choose to reject this specific Hidden Pasture WSA resolution in its current form, because it will serve no useful purpose, other than representing a symbolic or token action," Kirkley wrote. "Instead, the Montana Legislature should express its support for positive federal agency actions that will culminate in the final resolution of the status of these WSAs in Montana."