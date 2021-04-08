Resolution to remove wilderness study area near Dell debated

Byron Martinell, lifelong resident of Beaverhead County and chairman of the local conservation district, stood beside a rock quarry where over the years unique angular rock has been harvested off the side of Big Sheep Creek Road, the main thoroughfare in the area, and the border of the WSA.

The rocks were long utilized to prevent erosion and for irrigation structure protection in the area, Martinell said.

Now the area is fenced off because it’s on WSA property, Martinell said, adding that rocks have to be brought in from Sheridan to serve the same purpose, which is costly.

Tom Rice, a Beaverhead County Commissioner, was also along for the ride.

The group stopped at a steep edge where the road once had to be widened. Rice said working on the road can be cumbersome for the county since it borders the protected area, but ultimately the county was able to widen the road in the name of public safety.

Johnson said he worries that if the area is designated wilderness, it will make it even more difficult to meet the water needs for his cattle, and said the fact not even opponents of the resolution contested the premise that the WSA didn’t fit the bill for wilderness is a sign the area should be returned to multiple-use.