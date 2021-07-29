Research at sheep station in Centennial Mountains continues despite conservation groups' lawsuit

Plant density and diversity affect sage grouse, Taylor said, a key species on the landscape and one targeted in the lawsuit against the station.

The sheep station is old enough to boast studies based on 70 years of burning, grazing and sampling, and Taylor said the combined research shows that light sheep grazing actually improves sage grouse habitat and prolongs the optimal nesting window.

Taste

Targeted grazing to manage invasive species like spotted knapweed and wildfire fuel is being seriously evaluated in the time of climate change. Taylor and University of Idaho researchers are studying an interesting new angle — taste.

Different sheep show different dietary preferences — for shrubs or bitter plants, for example — and the researchers are looking at the gene structures behind the preferences. The implication is that sheep could be bred for targeted grazing based on their genetic makeup.

But the sheep station isn’t out to breed furry weed trimmers alone. In its long history, the station has fine-tuned predominant sheep breeds in the West, and productivity still counts — the station breeds sheep for their food and wool value, so the science has to look at human tastes as well.