Reeves to sign books at Wildlife Expo

John Reeves

A labor of love: Author John Reeves holds his "Giant Rams of Montana, Volume I," a collection of stories about bighorn sheep hunting, hunters and the animal itself.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

John "Timmer" Reeves will sign his book "Giant Rams of Montana" at Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave. in Anaconda, Friday through Sunday as a part of the Anaconda Wildlife Expo. Reeves, of Butte, is preparing his next book, "Rocky Mountain Goat Hunters." Signings will be 10 am to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

