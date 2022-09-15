John "Timmer" Reeves will sign his book "Giant Rams of Montana" at Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave. in Anaconda, Friday through Sunday as a part of the Anaconda Wildlife Expo. Reeves, of Butte, is preparing his next book, "Rocky Mountain Goat Hunters." Signings will be 10 am to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Reeves to sign books at Wildlife Expo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildlife officials shot and killed a grizzly bear north of Choteau last week after it preyed on sheep and cattle.
Many people assume that earthquakes at Yellowstone are due to magma and the region “heating up.” It turns out that most Yellowstone seismicity is caused by water coming from crystallizing magma.
Beyond the beauty of the landscape, the Scapegoat has a fascinating and important history that continues to have reverberations in land management policy today.
South Dakota’s Buffalo Gap National Grassland has a free camping area known as the Boondocks that provides vast prairie views as well as an overlook into Badlands National Park.
Earwigs like our lettuce. My wife has found many of them when she’s plucked the plants from our garden and washed off the leaves in the sink. She does not like insects, especially in the house.
Badlands National Park is a beautiful place if you can see beauty in rugged, weathered hills.