Questions from one young man whose voice blared like an air-raid siren bordered on belligerent. He peppered state fish and wildlife officials with questions about declining trout populations in southwest Montana, but brayed over top of them when they attempted to answer.

The setting was a meeting Wednesday night, held at Butte Brewing, which focused on those troubling declines. The following morning the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission weighed in.

Roughly 60 people attended the Wednesday night meeting. Participants included more representatives per mile from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks than there are trout in one stretch of the Clark Fork River.

FWP staff included the new director, Dustin Temple, fisheries division administrator Eileen Ryce, other administrators and fisheries biologists.

Emotions ran high at times during discussions of historically low trout numbers in the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers and the reality that livelihoods for outfitters, other businesses and ranchers depend on a clear, cold, healthy river.

Outfitter Shaun Jeszenka described the effects of irrigation withdrawals on rivers and alleged that FWP has been reluctant to address those impacts, which he described as the 800-pound gorilla in the room.

Temple stood, faced Jeszenka and said that during Temple’s long tenure at FWP no one had ever suppressed talk about irrigation and its impacts on fisheries. Others noted that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is in charge of irrigation.

The Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana and Montana Trout Unlimited sponsored the meeting. David Brooks, executive director of Montana TU, was an early speaker.

Brooks noted that the fish declines have not happened overnight and numbers will not be quickly restored. There will be no magic wand, he said.

“We really need to be thinking about the big picture of long-term recovery and what that looks like for healthy watersheds,” he said.

For now, there seems to be evidence that watersheds are in trouble in southwest Montana.

Outfitter Wade Fellin and others have taken photos of trout bearing lesions.

On Thursday, the members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted amended emergency regulations for the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers.

During related discussion, Commissioner Susan Kirby Brooke, whose region includes the rivers under discussion, reported seeing images of what she described as “zombie fish.”

Commissioner KC Walsh said he too has viewed “really horrendous videos” of apparently diseased fish.

Both asked Ryce why FWP hasn’t identified the cause or causes.

Ryce said analysis of samples from hundreds of fish to date have yet to detect anything exotic or unusual, whether virus, bacteria or parasite. She said FWP is waiting for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct histopathology exams of tissue samples and is also considering the efficacy of more experimental approaches.

Both on Wednesday night and during Thursday morning’s discussion with commissioners, Ryce said fish that are stressed are more vulnerable to disease.

FWP has indicated that low flows and related warm temperatures in the Big Hole, the Beaverhead and Ruby are likely key factors stressing fish and driving the population declines.

Wednesday’s meeting featured a presentation by Tim Cline, Ph.D., an assistant professor of fish ecology at Montana State University, who shared years of data linking streamflows to population decline or growth.

Later, Temple said it isn’t accurate to describe the fisheries division or FWP as under-funded. He said the department did well during the most recent legislative session.

On Thursday morning, Fish and Wildlife Commission members pondered, amended and ultimately unanimously passed emergency fishing regulations for the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers.

Biologists had recommended anglers be able to keep five brown trout less than 18 inches for a section of the Beaverhead and had recommended dropping prohibitions against treble or double hooks. The biologists explained that brown trout were comparatively abundant in this section of river and they wanted to provide an outlet for longstanding fishing traditions in the state.

Commissioners KC Walsh and Patrick Tabor questioned the wisdom of both those changes given the goal in the Jefferson Basin was increasing fish numbers. And the proposed changes were ultimately nixed, so that catch-and-release fishing prevails for the river, along with the requirement for artificial lures and single-pointed hooks only.

On the Ruby River, the new regulations require catch-and-release for rainbow trout downstream from the Ruby Dam and catch-and-release for brown trout from Ruby Dam to Alder Bridge.

For the Big Hole, catch-and-release was set from Dickie Bridge to Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site. Fishing is limited to artificial lures.

The regulations for all three rivers include provisions closing fishing sooner in the fall to protect fish redds from being trampled by anglers.

FWP biologists said they hope to learn more about the effects of increased angling pressure and the effects of catch-and-release fishing.

As Wednesday night’s meeting began, Brooks sounded an optimistic note. He said that the Blackfoot River was once facing “virtual fishery collapse” but has recovered “and is now one of the state’s, if not the world’s, most iconic wild native trout fisheries.”

He said collaboration will be a key component for the recovery of the Big Hole, the Beaverhead and the Ruby.