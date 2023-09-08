A moose and her calf kept school personnel at Margaret Leary Elementary on their toes Thursday morning. The animals’ presence in a nearby field lead to the school going on an internal lockdown for a brief time.

It was morning recess when some teachers first noticed the mother and offspring roaming around in a field nearby. To err on the side of caution, the children’s recess was cut short and the school resource officer was called. The officer in turn contacted an official with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, who recommended the lockdown until the moose and her baby left the area.

Principal Jennifer Luoma said the school followed protocol and the lockdown lasted only about 5 minutes. Although the pair never got too close to the school playground, it was a sound decision.

According to the National Park Service, “cow moose are particularly defensive of their newly born calves” and advised that “it is best to give them lots of space.”

It also notes that moose will normally stay clear, but can become aggressive particularly when protecting their young.

While smaller than a male moose, females average weight is around 835 pounds. Their large size is also deceiving, as a moose can move quickly, running at a speed of about 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Luoma said the mom and calf ultimately walked down across the railroad tracks near Thompson Distributing, passed through a new subdivision and headed toward the YMCA.