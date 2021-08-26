Locals question trophy outfitter's plan to expand onto BLM lands near Boulder

"Our biggest concern is getting those elk broke up and moved out where the public can get to them," McCauley said.

Cats

Lewton said he would like to run some mountain lion hunts, but is more interested in managing the species.

“If you don’t hunt them they get out of control," he said. "It’s something that we’ve got to do to manage the elk and the deer in the area. It’s going to make the hunting even better for the public as well in those areas, as far as the deer and the elk go.”

Diehard houndsmen tend to want to keep the lion population high and the quotas low, ultimately conservationists for the species they want to chase.

Grover Hedrick, a legendary houndsman and mountain lion researcher, also came to the Windsor this past Thursday.

He said opening a mountain lion season to an outfitter whose business relies mostly on the elk and deer lions consume represents a threat to local lions and houndsmen — especially because the proposed expansion will give the outfitter access to large areas of BLM otherwise locked up by private leases.

He’s seen more than once how quickly lions can be wiped out by those who are motivated to do so.