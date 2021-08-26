Locals question trophy outfitter's plan to expand onto BLM lands near Boulder

Local ranchers and hunters with a fondness for chasing mountain lions with hounds assembled around the poker table in a quiet back room at the Windsor Bar in Boulder this past Thursday.
The six men came to air concerns on a proposal by Cardwell-based Montana Trophy Outfitters to expand its permit for guided hunts to 50,000 acres of public land in their backyard. The company also seeks to add a winter mountain lion and spring bear hunt.
Most of the area’s ranches have closed their lands to public hunting, said Josh Pallister, a Boulder butcher and houndsman, opting instead to lease land to outfitters like Montana Trophy Hunters.
Pallister doesn’t blame them.
“That's fine," he said. "But what it's done is pushed the general public onto a smaller and smaller piece of land."
Public land, that is.
"We're getting pinched," Pallister added. "The general public's just getting pinched. And that just takes more opportunity from the general public putting them out there."
Montana Trophy Hunters’ proposal is being processed by the Bureau of Land Management as an amendment to the company’s existing permit to guide for elk and deer on 1,300 acres of BLM lands in the area. The additional 50,000 acres in the proposal are near the Elkhorn Mountains and Bull Mountain along Highway 69 between Cardwell and Boulder.
The expanded area is mostly in Hunting District 380, the famed trophy bull elk special draw district, with around 7,000 acres in Hunting District 370. The outfitting company is already well established in both districts.
The BLM is processing the amendment as a categorical exclusion and didn’t require a detailed assessment of the impact to resident hunters.
Many local sportsmen’s groups and those at the Windsor don’t agree with the BLM’s assessment that the expansion “has been found not to have significant effects on the human environment.”
"Why should they have financial gain hunting on property that we own?” Pallister said. “Hunting has become so commercialized, it's not a way of life anymore.”
The outfitter
Pallister processes meat for Montana Trophy Outfitters and enjoys doing business with the company.
“I like them as people,” Pallister said. "They're great guys. But my take on outfitting and guiding is not what theirs is."
Forrest Lewton, owner of Montana Trophy Outfitters, grew up in Cardwell. The operation also guides big game hunts in central Montana and on the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument, where the business has a large BLM permit.
The company calls itself Montana’s premiere trophy hunting outfit, and offers a high-end experience — the going rate is $8,000 for a five-day elk hunt.
However, Lewton said he has made the region's economy a priority from the start.
Most of Lewton’s guides are local, from Cardwell, Basin and Pony. Cardwell-based Red Apron Catering provides the fare at the company’s London Hills Lodge, and guests at hunting camp dine on Devils Fence Beef produced by one of the ranches the company hunts on up Dunn Canyon. His hunters regularly hit Lahood Park Steakhouse in Whitehall, as well.
“I try to keep everything local,” he said.
He also provides a beneficial service to many hunters. The majority of those he guides in HD 380 are from Montana.
"Last year, we took a guy in a wheelchair, and he shot a cow," he said. "It was a donated hunt. We take a lot of older guys that can't put elk in the back of their truck, that can't hike very hard. They never thought they were going to elk hunt again, and they're killing elk.”
Lewton leases private ranchland in prime hunting habitat in the valley between Cardwell and Boulder, and this year supported the decision of Mulvey Gulch Ranch to put 8,000 acres the outfitter was leasing into the Block Management Program, creating new public hunting access.
The proposed expansion isn’t designed to boost clientele, Lewton said — only opportunity. To draw a bull in HD 380 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and a person that lucky is likely to want to use a guide, he said.
“We'll have more options if something pops up on the BLM in 380,” Lewton said. "If there's a bull of a lifetime sitting right across the way and they're standing on BLM, right now, we can't hunt them. It won't increase the amount of hunters we're taking, but it will make the opportunities for the ones that are already choosing to hunt with us better."
The vast majority of people who draw a 380 tag are from Montana.
Lewton’s operation has also been hunting cow elk in the area the last four years, where the population is well above objectives, and an issue for local ranchers.
Montana Trophy Outfitters charges locals $300 for those cow hunts.
Elk
There are so many cow elk in HD 370 that it’s open the whole general season for cows, Pallister said.
The problem, he said, is that the cows congregate on the private land Lewton leases.
“The general public doesn’t have access to cows," he said. "What’s also happening is us poor peons out here are putting so much pressure on the stuff that we can hunt, those elk are all going into the stuff that he leases.”
Quentin McCauley, a local rancher present at the Windsor, said his chief worry was whether the outfitter, moving onto public land, will push more elk back onto private property.
"Our biggest concern is getting those elk broke up and moved out where the public can get to them," McCauley said.
Cats
Lewton said he would like to run some mountain lion hunts, but is more interested in managing the species.
“If you don’t hunt them they get out of control," he said. "It’s something that we’ve got to do to manage the elk and the deer in the area. It’s going to make the hunting even better for the public as well in those areas, as far as the deer and the elk go.”
Diehard houndsmen tend to want to keep the lion population high and the quotas low, ultimately conservationists for the species they want to chase.
Grover Hedrick, a legendary houndsman and mountain lion researcher, also came to the Windsor this past Thursday.
He said opening a mountain lion season to an outfitter whose business relies mostly on the elk and deer lions consume represents a threat to local lions and houndsmen — especially because the proposed expansion will give the outfitter access to large areas of BLM otherwise locked up by private leases.
He’s seen more than once how quickly lions can be wiped out by those who are motivated to do so.
“The problem I have is he could kill all them cats if he wanted to,” Hedrick said.
Process
Sportsmen’s groups across the area have called for more analysis on the impact to local hunters than the BLM’s quick categorical exclusion checklist provides.
The Montana Wildlife Federation, Jefferson Valley Sportsman’s Association, the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, Butte’s Skyline Sportsmen’s Association, Helena Hunters and Anglers Association president Steve Platt, and Elkhorn Working Group co-chair Mike Korn have all called for an environmental assessment on the proposal.
Comment was opened on the proposal on Aug. 5, but Korn said many people who normally hear about things like this — himself and Platt included — just got wind of it.
Don Drake, president of Jefferson Valley Sportsman’s Association, said he would like to see the comment period extended.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks received a request to comment on Aug. 11, and is currently reviewing the proposal.
Heritage
Lewton said he primarily views the expansion as an opportunity to hunt around the edges of the private ground he leases, and on the BLM lands that are currently inaccessible to the public due to private leases. But the sheer size of the proposal has raised attention from local sportsmen.
After all, 50,000 acres is a big chunk of land.
“It's that whole south end of unit 380, and then that south end of Bull Mountain, too. So it's not just a little bit around the edges," said Platt, of Helena Hunters and Anglers, adding that he might feel differently if the land was in the backcountry.
“This is readily accessible public land that anybody can hunt, and that guy's going to be out there competing with Joe Average Montanan," he said.
Martin Petritz, board member of Skyline Sportsmen's Association, said his organization is currently opposed to the proposed expansion.
“We also view this as the continued expansion of commercial hunting, which is not in the best interest of most Montana resident hunters and something we cautioned would be the result of House Bill 637,” he said.
Sportsmen’s organizations have gone back and forth with Republican legislators who amended the cleanup bill last session to offer out-of-state residents who enroll with outfitters the purchase of extra preference points, giving them a draw advantage over nonresidents who do not.
Lewton argued that Montana hunters ultimately benefit from the new perks to outfitters.
Since nonresidents who use a guide now get extra preference points, he said it’s logical that more would choose guides rather than do-it-yourself hunting. And since most outfitters make use of private lands these days, it would ultimately amount to fewer out-of-state hunters on public lands competing with Montanans, he said.
While supporters justified the preference points with outfitters’ economic losses during the pandemic, Lewton’s company has kept chugging along the same as ever.
“I’ve been turning down more people than I’ve been accepting,” he said.
Lewton credits his success to running an ethical business and keeping his client numbers low for a personal and authentic experience. Lewton also said his expansion is getting blown out of proportion and noted that guiding on BLM is common practice in Montana. Outfitters are limited by permit in how many hunts they can guide.
For many, the big public land request seems a reach too far.
“I don’t have anything against him personally,” Drake said. "He’s a kid that grew up here in Whitehall, he’s trying to make a living. But he’s also stepping on the local sportsmen’s toes.”
Drake likened the loss of public hunting opportunity to a basic right being stripped away.
"We're talking about hunting heritage — places you can take people,” he said. "When you have an outfitter that is hunting public grounds, and has locked up private grounds that we've hunted for years in Block Management, that pushes everybody in the smaller, smaller areas."
“We're losing some of our hunting heritage by doing that.”
To view the proposal or make comments through Aug. 31, visit: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/118464/510