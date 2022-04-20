Limit lifted on kokanee catch at Georgetown Lake after ice angler complaints

Hard-core kokanee salmon anglers who fish Georgetown Lake celebrated after a vote Tuesday by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to reinstate 2021 regulations that set no daily or possession limit for the fish.

Two of those ice-fishing kokanee connoisseurs, Lon Dale and Ben Krakowa, were among those who protested vigorously when the regulations changed. In October, the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a daily limit for kokanee of 20 fish and a 40 fish in possession limit. The new regulations took effect March 1.

For many anglers on Georgetown Lake, especially those targeting trout and not kokanee, the new limit stood to have little impact. But anglers like Dale, Krakowa and Peter Dayton specialize in kokanee fishing, which they say requires specific strategies. Kokanee devotees say the small, land-locked salmon can be delicious after smoking and other preparation.

During the commission meeting Tuesday, Fish, Wildlife and Parks acknowledged that the agency erred by not communicating more effectively with stakeholders like Dale, Krakowa and Dayton and members of the Anaconda Sportsmen’s Club before changing the regulations.

Chris Marchion, a member of the sportsmen’s club and a board member of the Montana Wildlife Federation, addressed the Fish and Wildlife Commission during its Tuesday meeting.

Marchion said the club “is disappointed in the way this happened.” He said the Georgetown Lake fishery is healthy.

Pat Saffel, a Fish, Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist, said in March that the decision to seek a daily limit for kokanee followed data that suggested the typically-small fish was increasing in size and age – which could mean the population was shrinking.

He said the population characteristics seen in sampling during the fall of 2020 and winter of 2021 were cause for concern.

“The standard limit was seen as a cautionary step while the kokanee population adjusted,” Saffel said.

He acknowledged that photos posted on Facebook of an angler who had caught what appeared to be a hundred or more kokanee at Georgetown Lake were also a consideration.

Krakowa said in March that an apparently brief uptick in the size of the fish could be linked to other variables, including an over-full lake in 2019 that spurred erosion, washing extra nutrients into Georgetown Lake.

Marchion said the kokanee in Georgetown tend to be 6 inches to 10 inches long.

Saffel said Wednesday that the kokanee population at the lake has changed since Fish, Wildlife and Parks proposed the standard limit of 20 of kokanee daily and 40 in possession. He said “it appears the kokanee population is trending back towards the condition it had been for 30-plus years.”

He added, “As a result, from a biological perspective, there was flexibility between re-instating the no limit or keeping the standard limit. We will know more about the kokanee population trend after netting this year.”

In a letter to the commission dated last week, Dayton predicted that if the daily limit was not eliminated, effective immediately, that Georgetown Lake “will quickly become overpopulated with stunted kokanee.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Jana Waller, who lives in the Bitterroot Valley, told commissioners that she had talked to Saffel about the kokanee controversy. She said he had told her that eliminating the kokanee limit at Georgetown Lake would not damage the fishery.

Waller made the motion to return to no limit, effective immediately. And a commission majority agreed.

