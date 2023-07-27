ANACONDA – Hikers sat at two dining tables or milled about the hostel. They swapped stories, pondered pack weights, compared favored stretches of trail, lamented nagging aches or bouts of road walking. They laughed often.

And the hikers described an intoxicating feeling of freedom, one absent the often nagging and numbing responsibilities of the everyday working life. Many described stunning scenery in Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

M. Saxton, 31, trail name “Gorf,” said hiking is both mentally and physically challenging but fundamentally freeing because it is focused on self-reliant living in and with nature.

Senses sharpen. Landscapes thrill.

The day before, Saxton set a personal record by hiking 34 miles.

To reach Anaconda, a favored resupply spot for many along the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail, trekkers choose the Anaconda Cutoff alternative and endure miles of road hiking.

The hikers routinely expressed gratitude for the hospitality experienced in Anaconda. The Anaconda Trail Society has outfitted a Hiker Hut in Washoe Park with loaner bicycles, lockers, a microwave, Wi-Fi, refrigerator and more. “Trail Angels” offer free rides to grocery stores, the brewery and trailheads.

Tylor Oliver, 29, landed the trail name “Stake” after accidentally driving a tent peg into his foot. His solo hike south began June 24 after two friends backed out. He has joined other hikers at times.

“We’ve been through a lot of towns, not as friendly as Anaconda, not as nice,” Oliver said.

Tom Simerville, 26, trail name “Peacock,” hails from Sewanee, Tennessee. He wore a cap bearing the porcine logo of the Piggly Wiggly grocery chain, which traces its roots to Memphis.

“It’s nice to have the Hiker Hut,” Simerville said. “I think anytime a community has a place that is very welcoming, very safe, I think it helps hikers be more respectful to a town and the people who live there.”

Daisuke Ito, trail name “Goat,” began his southbound trek along the spine of the Rocky Mountains in late June.

Like many southbounders this summer on the Continental Divide Trail, Ito launched from the storied Chief Mountain, a sacred mountain said to both defy and define boundaries.

On July 18, Ito, from Kyoto, Japan, shared a meal with more than two dozen fellow trail denizens at the Pintler’s Portal Hostel in Anaconda. The meal was free to hikers on the Continental Divide Trail. Appetites tended toward ravenous.

Steve and Marsha Hill, owners of the hostel, kept the food coming for hours. They served grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for meat eaters and alternative fare for non-carnivores.

The Hills said they savor hearing hikers’ stories.

A trio from the Anaconda Trail Society participated in the dinner– Dave and Robin McKernan and Alex Leone.

Seated nearby, Isaac Young, an officer in the British Army, said he would soon abandon this maiden adventure on the trail because military duty beckoned.

Nearly all hikers interviewed hope to complete the trail, which stretches between the Canadian and Mexican borders.

All but Young were southbound, although some had started northbound in mid-April but been thwarted by deep snows in Colorado. They “flip-flopped,” traveled to Chief Mountain and began again.

Among this group were Jen and Zack Stockbridge from Trinidad, Colorado. Jen, 49, trail name “Kismet,” and Zack, 45, trail name “Beekeeper,” were booting it toward Anaconda on Highway 48 before pausing for shade at an access site for the Warm Springs Wildlife Management Area.

The Stockbridges said they’d hiked both the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail in years past and are hoping to “triple crown” by completing the Continental Divide Trail. They had left the main trail to take the Anaconda Cutoff, hiked down the dirt-and-gravel Dry Cottonwood Road and then hit pavement.

Hiking companion Paul Lasley, 28, trail name “Rick Flair,” also flip-flopped.

The trio was clearly hot and weary of hiking roads with no shoulder. But when offered a ride to Anaconda for the hostel dinner and shelter, they declined. They planned to suck it up and walk, accompanied by trail mascot “Hawkeye,” a stuffed animal raptor.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to be out here, but it’s also a lot of work,” said Jen Stockbridge.

Oliver, from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, a community famous for its soul-stirring music studio, said he had always wanted to tackle a major trek. He saw that the Continental Divide Trail routes through Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park.

Oliver said the choice was clear.