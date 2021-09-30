As the late, great comedian Norm Macdonald said: "I don’t want to get too political."

But my cantankerous alter ego will say it anyway. Sometimes I think all the outdoor recreation I do is actually just work in disguise.

Take this past weekend. I was minding my own business, trying to take a couple days off from the hustle and bustle of the news cycle, and my friend Allie suggests we travel to the Tobacco Roots and climb its highest peak, 10,604-foot-high Hollowtop Mountain.

Maybe something leisurely will do, I counter. We could hook a few fish in the mouth, let them go, that sort of thing.

No, she says. Let’s carry great big backpacks and sleep up close to the stars and climb the big mountain. Fall colors, she says.

That’s how they get you this time of year.

She asks how my knees are doing. They’re great, I say. Haven’t hurt badly since the last time we climbed a big mountain.

“Oh, good,” she answers.

We hike, we smell the fall colors, we fish, we set up camp. In the tent that night, I note there are a few more lakes around — it’s not too late to have fun tomorrow. We can fish and still make it home for supper, I say.

Tomorrow we’re climbing the mountain, she reminds me, and tells a story about a bear eating a guy. She sleeps. I lay awake listening to the twigs snap.

There’s the way people climb Hollowtop, and then there’s the way we do it. People follow the trail linking the lakes and head up a straightforward open bowl to the saddle. I expect they have a pleasant time.

We follow the path of most resistance, I guess to count how many fallen trees there are in the Tobacco Roots.

“You want to see a fallen tree?” I say. “You should meet my ex-wife.”

Reaching a ridge no human being ever laid foot on, we slowly circle in on false summits from afar by way of endless boulder fields.

“You want to see a boulder field?” I say. “You should meet my ex-wife.”

I don't have an ex-wife, but being real funny and cantankerous helps take my mind off my knees.

Hollowtop’s summit is a moonscape. It’s forlorn, and there’s not much oxygen up there.

We hastily leave the cold wind behind and return via the sane route. Of course, the beating isn’t over. I’m attacked by hay fever, my eyes cry and swell.

I think Allie cracks a smile, but I can’t see for sure through my tears.

We pack up camp and make it a mile down the trail before the familiar creak of my knees is replaced by a wail.

“Are you OK?” Allie asks.

“Yes,” I wail, and sort of rock my way the last few miles to the car one-legged and half blind, feigning self-respect.

That’s climbing mountains for you. I suppose I’ll do it again next week.

