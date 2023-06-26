A lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Missoula describes a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plan to install a water-diversion pipeline in the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness in southwest Montana as a blatant violation of the Wilderness Act and a flawed attempt to protect Arctic grayling in a federal wildlife refuge.

Plaintiffs include Wilderness Watch, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Gallatin Wildlife Association and the Yellowstone to Uintas Connection. Their lawsuit seeks to block the project.

The Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced June 5 that the agencies planned to move forward with an intervention designed to increase dissolved oxygen in a shallow lake where grayling winter within the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge east of Lima.

As proposed, the pipeline would divert water in winter from Shambow Pond to Upper Red Rock Lake. A draft environmental assessment issued in late February stirred a host of concerns and opposition.

Early opponents included a former manager of the wildlife refuge, Bill West, along with Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Wilderness Watch, George Ochenski, a longtime environmental activist, and others.

But some variation of the project also attracted support from individuals and organizations, with the latter including Montana Trout Unlimited, the Montana Wildlife Federation, Ruby Valley Conservation District, the Big Hole River Foundation, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Big Hole Watershed Committee.

The consensus seemed to be that the dwindling population of Arctic grayling in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge justified intervention in a wilderness area.

Comments from the Big Hole Watershed Committee observed, “Given the potential benefits of the project, the designated Wilderness land use of the site should not prevent this restoration project from proceeding.”

Several commenters favored the Shambow Pond alternative to options that would have required more disturbance in a wilderness area.

The Upper Red Rock Lake is a shallow and “eutrophic” lake that is rich in nutrients supporting plant life that decomposes in winter. The lake is covered for months each winter in ice and snow and that combination reduces dissolved oxygen, leaving the Arctic grayling vulnerable to winterkill.

The grayling in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge are “adfluvial,” or lake dwelling, as opposed to the river dwelling, or “fluvial,” grayling that survive in the Big Hole River as the last such population in the Lower 48.

“Wilderness Watch supports the preservation of adfluvial Arctic grayling in the Centennial Valley, but we don’t believe that the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness should be violated to test the theory that oxygen levels in the lake are to blame for grayling decline,” said George Nickas, Wilderness Watch’s executive director.

“This unique protected wilderness and natural wetland complex in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is not the appropriate place for managers to be cycling through a series of manipulative experiments and installing permanent infrastructure and constantly altering the environment in pursuit of arbitrarily chosen conditions for one species,” he said.

The lawsuit cites the Wilderness Act of 1964. The act defines wilderness as “an area where the earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man” and retains its primeval character.

In 1976, Congress designated more than 32,000 acres within the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge as the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness.

Michael Garrity, executive director for the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the Fish and Wildlife Service’s race to install mechanical equipment and a pipeline in a wilderness area is confounding. He said there is no evidence the work will help the Red Rocks population of adfluvial grayling, which he said are common in lakes across the western half of Montana.

He and West and others have suggested the Fish and Wildlife Service has not adequately considered the impacts to the Red Rocks grayling from fishing. Garrity has also cited added nutrients, sediment and other effects from cattle grazing.

“Red Rock Lakes is not Disneyland,” Garrity said. “It is a Congressionally-designated wilderness area. The best way to stop overfishing of grayling is to restrict fishing until the population rebounds, not illegally put machines in a wilderness area.”

The plaintiffs contend that the Fish and Wildlife Service favors an interventional approach with the Red Rocks grayling as a hedge against having to yield to pressure to add fluvial Arctic grayling in the Big Hole River to the agency’s list of endangered and threatened species.

The Big Hole Watershed Committee’s comments noted that for working ranchers “the most important benefit to them of grayling conservation is protection from litigation, and maintenance of sovereignty over their water rights.”

A regional spokesman for the Fish and Wildlife Service did not respond to a request Monday for comment.

Ultimately, the plaintiffs asked the court to declare that the Shambow Pond pipeline project violates the Wilderness Act and to also halt other interventions that have been used to date, including beaver dam notching and diversion of water from Widgeon Pond, to try to improve grayling habitat in the refuge.