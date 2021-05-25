Grizzly bear trapped near Avon and euthanized

FWP has worked with communities to put carcass removal programs in place nearby in the Blackfoot-Clearwater, Ruby and Big Hole valleys.

Trimbo’s been hard at work trying to get a carcass pickup program off the ground in Deer Lodge, which would likely cater to the Avon area, he said. They’ve acquired grant funding and talks are underway with the landfill.

“Instead of putting it in a bone pile, we'll come pick it up and bring it to these composting sites, and get that attractant off of their land,” Trimbo said.

Carcass pick-up takes some encouragement, Jonkel said, but folks are starting to catch on.

“It's a process. It's slow. You know how it is. I hate change, too. But seeing a bear dig it all up I’m sure helped,” Jonkel said.

Since the incidents, adjacent landowners have been calling the bear specialists, trying to see what they can do to prepare, Jonkel said.

“I'm just tickled that these guys are calling me and we're starting a carcass pickup program, because it really makes a difference,” he said.