GNP: Revels, memories, gratitude

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – My brother limped as we headed out on the Swiftcurrent Pass Trail.

Growing up, we called him “peg leg.” Kids being cruel, after all.

Polio weakened Bill’s left leg. The virus hit him when he was 2 years old and I was newly born. Our hometown was Roanoke, Virginia, in the midst of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

He has limped ever since.

Bill turned 70 in early August. On Sept. 6 he flew from Roanoke to Missoula, with plans to visit Glacier National Park – his favorite place on earth to hike.

This would be his 14th visit to the Crown of the Continent. I doubt it will be his last. Yet his mobility has been diminished by time and the wear and tear inherent in having one good leg and one bad.

As a child, Bill spent weeks isolated in a hospital ward with other polio victims. My father visited regularly and it was the closest he and Bill would ever be.

In the years that followed I observed my brother’s determination to thwart polio’s limitations. During physical therapy sessions or when exercising at home, perspiration poured off his young face as our mother offered encouragement that emerged from her deep well of grief about her older son’s predicament.

For a long time Bill wore a clunky brace with steel supports meant to provide stability and strength. Adults and children alike stared when he walked by (and that ticked me off).

During Bill’s youth, orthopedic surgeons in Roanoke told my parents there was nothing they could do to address the deficits wrought by polio.

Somehow, my parents learned about a young orthopedist in Boston who was performing innovative procedures to help children like Bill.

During the course of a few years, Dr. Arthur Pappas operated several times on Bill, including one surgery on his good leg to slow its growth.

Both our childhoods benefitted.

Our side yard included a long, flat field with more dirt than grass. It became the setting for countless neighborhood games of touch football, Wiffleball and volleyball. Bill was the primary organizer of pickup games there.

A neighbor had a backboard and hoop on his garage and we convened at their driveway for basketball. Bill’s deadly outside shot meant he did not have to mix it up inside.

Eventually, Bill left for college and then so did I. Later, I moved around but Bill returned to Roanoke, where he pitched for a slow-pitch softball team, played basketball on Sundays and ran 5K races.

In 1990 I told him I was moving from Boston to Anaconda to take a reporting job at The Montana Standard’s bureau in the Smelter City.

“You’re crazy,” he said. “Don’t you know how cold it gets in Montana? Don’t you know it’s in the middle of nowhere?”

Roughly three years later he visited me at the funky cabin I called home near Echo Lake.

We hiked from Storm Lake to Storm Lake Pass and Bill marveled at the views. We hiked to Carpp Lake and shared appreciation for Warren Peak. We pedaled mountain bikes on Forest Service roads. Moose wandered through the meadow near the cabin. Coyotes howled.

And then we drove up to Glacier National Park, which had not yet been discovered by the masses.

We hiked along the glory of Avalanche Creek to Avalanche Lake. Outings in the days ahead took us to Virginia Falls, Iceberg Lake and the Swiftcurrent Pass Trail.

Bill was smitten. The film-advance lever on his SLR camera received a workout.

He has returned to Glacier National Park 13 times since then even though airline travel from Virginia is a grueling and expensive hassle.

Bill’s first visit to Montana enriched his life in lasting ways.

He returned to Virginia and embraced hiking with a passion. I doubt there’s anyone in southwest Virginia who knows more about hiking trails within 90 minutes of Roanoke. He bought a mountain bike and then a hybrid and cycling became a regular activity.

Bill organized hiking trips and recruited regular companions. Hikes usually ended with circles of friends drinking cold beer.

This visit to Glacier National Park occurred during what used to be a shoulder season. But even in early September many parking lots were packed. Visitors clogged the popular trails. Many people were equipped with brand new hiking sticks and armed with smart phones they brandished menacingly at the scenery and the distant speck that just might be a moose.

Bill out-hiked me on the Swiftcurrent Pass Trail. I’ve had one hip replaced and am likely to someday need the same for the other.

The crowds didn’t seem to bother him the way they did me. Instead, he reveled in the majesty.

But his legs are beginning to revolt after a lifetime of activity on limbs with differing and diminished capacities. And that emerging truth makes us both sad.

We have our memories of our first visits to Glacier National Park – mine in 1988 and his in 1993. And our gratitude to Dr. Arthur Pappas, a pioneering orthopedic surgeon.