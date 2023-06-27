Gov. Greg Gianforte’s acknowledgement of the rapid decline in trout populations around southwest Montana came in the form of a letter dated June 19 and addressed to Craig and Wade Fellin. It reached its recipients Wednesday and subsequently made its way to other interested parties.

But the response fell flat in the eyes of many who demanded it.

“I was disappointed in the Governor’s reply,” said Shaun Jeszenka, outfitter and owner of Frontier Anglers in Dillon, in an email to The Standard. “There obviously was not a lot of thought put into it. The more restrictive fishing regulations are not going to right the ship. We are already the most regulated outfitters in the state of Montana on the Big Hole and Beaverhead.”

Wade Fellin was not critical.

"I'm encouraged this finally reached the Governor's desk and he shares our concerns, including acknowledging warm temperatures and low flows are a factor," he said in an email to The Standard. "We look forward to continuing the dialog with the Governor, his staff, and state agencies."

As hollow as the response was perceived to be by some, it still managed to capture the bewilderment and discombobulation felt by folks throughout southwest Montana and across the state who care about the Big Hole River.

The letter, which can be viewed it its entirety attached to this story, touched on how valuable these “prized waterways” are to the livelihoods of thousands of Montanans.

As FWP Fisheries Administrator Eileen Ryce Ph.D. did in Butte on June 7, Gianforte directly acknowledged that warm water and low flows have been proven to contribute to trout population declines. In his next sentence within the same paragraph, Gianforte abruptly transitions from water problems and points to angling restrictions considered by FWP as a way to reduce stress experienced by trout.

Although it is true that the catch-and-release process severely elevates a trout’s stress levels, guides and outfitters noted that only half the equation is being addressed and the delivery of the message has them baffled.

Pat Munday, professor of science and technology studies at Montana Tech and author of "Montana’s Last Best River: The Big Hole and Its People,” said during a recent conversation with The Standard that feelings of cognitive dissonance and overall confusion are “just the state of things right now.”

“How hard can we get regulated before we turn the focus somewhere else?” asked Craig Jones of Great Divide Outfitters, located on Highway 43 in Divide.

Jones posed this question during the Q&A session following Jim Olsen’s presentation during the Big Hole Watershed Committee meeting June 21. The outfitting company and fly shop owner went on to point out that the Madison River — which eclipses over 170,000 angler days during a five-month span from May through September — sees substantially more boat traffic but hasn’t seen a sharp decline in its trout population like the Big Hole. The Big Hole averages roughly 120,000 angler days over an entire year.

“Flows are very steady compared to the Big Hole,” Olsen said. “There’s no low flow on the Madison. Water is driving the bus.”

Olsen then offered some perspective on just how much fishing pressure Big Hole trout face, albeit with far fewer angler days than the Madison. If there are 500 trout per mile in the 74 miles of river from Dickie Bridge to the mouth of the Big Hole, that’s 37,000 total fish.

During the roughly 120,000 angler days per year on the Big Hole, if everyone catches an average of four trout a day, those fish are caught and released nearly 13 times a year.

Munday said even though the emergency angling regulations by themselves are an incomplete solution, the restrictions are mostly for the better.

But guides and anglers are befuddled as to why this multi-faceted problem has only been partially addressed – at the state level from a regulatory standpoint – since the brown trout decline came to light in 2021.

“We’ve had catch and release regulations on brown trout for two years and still the population is in decline,” Jeszenka continued in his email referenced earlier. “The tool box is empty for the FWP to rectify the situation from a regulatory standpoint. The Big Hole needs more clean, cold water in late summer and early fall. This is not that complicated. Hopefully, the state will move towards a solution on that front. The framework has already been established with the Future Fisheries (Improvement Program). The money exists to either buy or lease water for instream flows.”

Pedro Marques, Big Hole Watershed Committee executive director, told The Standard last Thursday the Committee is currently discussing whether emergency provisions to the drought management plan – proposed by FWP for the Big Hole – should be adopted. He also said that while they are aware of the looming possibility of water leasing, it isn't something they discuss because selling water fundamentally contradicts how the Committee operates.

Ranchers tend to be more reserved, at least until someone goes after their water. It’s reckless to assume the community as a whole would just as soon sit idly by without altering their irrigation practices while the fishery goes belly up. Hypothetically, killing off a trout or grayling population by sucking the river dry could attract unwanted attention from federal agencies who might decide it’s time to fudge with their water rights. In fact, the Committee was formed to try to voluntarily improve habitat in the upper Big Hole for Arctic grayling.

"At a certain point, you can only ask so much of ranchers to leave water back in the river," Marques said. "And you can only ask so much of the restrictions that we're putting on anglers, for them to make a living."

The Fellins, based in Wise River at The Big Hole Lodge, were among more than 30 fishing outfitters and guides in southwest Montana who recently and publicly pressed Gianforte. In an open letter to the governor, they sought an “all hands on deck” investigation of the causes of dramatic decreases in trout populations in the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers.

The governor’s letter did not arrive in a hurry and until FWP revealed an outline of a planned fisheries mortalities study Wednesday night, messaging from state officials pledged action and commitment but without specifics. This resulted in the formation of Save Wild Trout, a privately funded group looking to remedy the sharp decline in trout populations.

Ranchers, state officials and most outfitters have omitted from their messaging two of the most polarizing words in modern American society: climate change.

“Big picture, I do wonder what the plan is to address that and increase climate resiliency in our watersheds,” said Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation, in an email to The Standard.

Munday agrees that climate change is still the elephant in the room.

“Just start looking at temperatures and what trout can survive and spawn in,” he said. “And it gets a little grim.”

Researchers from the University of Montana conducted a study that found declines in Montana’s native bull trout and cutthroat trout were driven by climate change.

Although there aren’t any official studies linking brown and rainbow trout population declines to climate change, Wheeler said in a previous interview that it is “de facto science.”

Trout can survive a few hours in water between 70 and 80 degrees, but not days. They certainly do not thrive, and these conditions are not ideal for spawning. How much longer until the water eclipses 86 degrees – considered lethal for trout – regularly in southwest Montana? Munday asks.

Munday shares a belief offered by a friend of his who fishes eastern streams around New York that the Big Hole is “going to be a really good smallmouth bass river 50 years from now.”