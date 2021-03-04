On Sunday, Chris Parker will be the first musher from Butte to race in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a week-and-a-half journey across 860 miles of Alaskan wilderness.

He won’t make the journey alone.

His faithful dogs — Wiseman, Miles, Fox, Kent and Smoke — will lead their fellow Alaskan huskies, the musher in sync with the whims and health of his dogs. Parker and his team will face treacherous terrain and weather, a speck in a vast frozen nowhere, a locomotion of paws, a shared mind conscious of the trail alone.

“The drive to run doesn't come from me,” Parker said. “It comes from them.”

Half of Parker’s 14 dogs have run long-distance races, half have not. Parker finished two brutal 300-mile races to qualify.

"One thing you can definitely say about Butte people is they're tough as nails,” Parker said.

Butte connection

Parker is a born woodsman, in that he was born inside a cabin in the woods. Raised in the Mining City, he was adept at many things as a child, but none that screamed “extreme.”

He played trumpet in the Butte High marching band, was on the speech and debate team, played some basketball and soccer. Parker was quiet, but he’d surprise you, pulling his punches until showtime.

His parents knew their son dabbled in guitar, but he floored them when he took solo to the stage at a high school band banquet to perform the latest hit by Dashboard Confessional, belting out the lyrics at the top of his lungs.

“It was just kind of a wow moment,” said his father, Steve. “And he's supplied us with a number of wow moments over the years.”

Steve and his wife Bridget shared a passion for the outdoors with their three boys, camping, canoeing and backpacking in the Pioneer, Tobacco Root and Crazy mountains.

Of the three brothers, Parker remained most outdoorsy, Bridget said.

His older brothers became a doctor and an information technology specialist. Parker lives without running water outside the icebox known as Fairbanks, Alaska, paying his way guiding sled dog tours and commercial fishing.

The Iditarod has been on Parker’s mind for many years. After finally signing up this past summer, he casually mentioned it to his parents. They were wowed again and a little scared, too.

Mushing

Parker first turned to a life among canines by joining a mushing tour company in Colorado. Six years ago he set his sights on the Iditarod, made his way to Alaska and settled high on the Mendenhall Glacier near Juneau.

Renae Counter met Parker his first summer there. Tourists were flown in by helicopter for sled dog tours across the glacier. Parker and Counter were the help. She is also from Butte. Turns out they grew up just a stone’s throw away from each other.

Parker was on the quiet side, Counter said.

"But it was funny, you would always get Chris talking if you just started talking about dogs,” she said. “He just kind of had this way with the dogs where they always seemed happy.”

Montanans have long made their mark on the world of competitive sled dog racing, with Jessie Royer being the latest all-star from Big Sky Country. Even the photographer for the mushing co-op where Parker works, Whitney McLaren, hails from Billings and Townsend.

The race

The Iditarod commemorates a 1925 sled dog run to deliver diphtheria serum during an epidemic. So it seems significant that Parker’s first Iditarod falls during a worldwide pandemic.

Alaska’s biggest party, the ceremonial start to the race in Anchorage, has been canceled. For the first time in history the race won’t end in Nome. Instead it’s now a loop of the southern half of the course, ending back in Willow where it begins. The race is also 140 miles shorter.

“So it’s just a race,” Parker said. “You’re just going to show up and run dogs.”

Instead of being embraced in remote villages, the mushers will avoid them this year to prevent spread of COVID-19. There will still be checkpoints along the way to pick up gear.

Even with the changes the 48th running of the iconic race is not to be taken lightly. The preparation alone is a commitment past obsession. Drop bags were due Feb. 15. Parker sent off 1,000 pounds of dog food. He spent days cutting and packaging trail snacks — beef, salmon, chicken skins, and ground beaver. Then there’s the food for himself, the cold weather gear, the hundreds of dog booties and other equipment.

“When you get into real competitive mushing it's a lifestyle,” said Counter, who is now an employee of Working Dogs for Conservation in Missoula. “It’s not like you have days off ever — your whole life is taking care of those dogs.

“I would say you have to be a little bit crazy to want to competitively run sled dogs," she added. "For these people, that is what they live and breathe to do.”

Drive

Last year, Parker ran Alaska’s notoriously brutal Copper Basin 300 in January. Temperatures dipped to 60 below zero. After climbing a massive hill with his team, Parker felt warm enough for the first time in a while, and went to sleep for a half hour.

“When I woke up, I couldn't feel my hands and feet,” he said.

With only a dim awareness of what was happening, he did jumping jacks, ran around on the trail and got his heart rate back up.

“It was really scary. I’ve been cold before, but I’ve never been cold like that,” he said.

Despite the setback he finished the race.

“You find this clarity of mind when you decide you're not going to quit,” he said. “The dogs always have been my inspiration. Every time you stop, they start barking to go again — even when you're 200 miles in, they just can't wait to be running.”

His dogs are mongrels. They come in many shapes and sizes.

“The number one thing that really matters more than what they look like is just what's in their heads. How much drive they have, how much enthusiasm, how much endurance,” Parker said.

His job is to manage that drive. He’s pulled the plug on a race before, and he’ll do it again if a dog’s health is at stake, he said, adding that it’s an easy decision.

“The dogs will teach you if you pay enough attention,” Parker said. “You have to learn how to read your dogs, how to communicate with them. And they'll pretty much tell you everything they need."

As the first Butte musher, Parker means to complete the Iditarod and live out his dream, but not for the glory.

“I want to finish the race with as many happy healthy dogs as I can,” he said. “I want these dogs to come together and make something larger than any one them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0