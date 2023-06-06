More than 30 fishing outfitters and guides plying southwest Montana’s renowned trout streams recently penned an impassioned letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte, seeking “immediate assistance” for a situation described as dire.

And heard nothing in response.

Asked whether Gianforte had read the letter, Brooke Stroyke, a press spokeswoman for the governor, replied that he “was aware of the situation” and trusting that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will pursue.

The outfitters’ letter, dated May 30, noted FWP has determined trout populations have reached historic lows in the Big Hole River and elsewhere in the region.

“For our businesses to survive, we need the full engagement and all available resources under your authority as Governor to both investigate this crash and help us develop solutions, before it’s too late,” the letter said. “This is an all hands on deck moment.”

The outfitters and guides requested an emergency meeting and a response from Gianforte’s office by June. 2. Neither happened.

Wade Fellin of the Big Hole Lodge near Wise River was one of the outfitters who signed the letter. On June 3, he said he was upset Gianforte has not responded.

“My business, my livelihood and the economic health of my greater community in the largest county in this state is in an emergency situation, and neither he nor his staff had time in the past four days for so much as an email response or call,” Fellin said.

Stroyke said, “FWP will continue to evaluate the situation and explore potential solutions.”

Fellin and others said deferring the crisis response to FWP does not instill confidence. The department, which they described as understaffed and underfunded, disclosed in recent weeks that it has not paid for lab tests of fish samples collected last fall that might help explain why the trout populations are in decline on the Big Hole River, the Beaverhead River and the Ruby River.

Fellin was complimentary of fisheries biologists Jim Olsen and Matt Jaeger but said they are constrained by a lack of funding and leadership.

Outfitter Shaun Jeszenka, owner of Frontier Anglers in Dillon, said Gianforte’s lack of response fits a pattern.

“We didn’t really expect the governor’s office to respond,” Jeszenka said. “His office did not respond to a request to form a Cold Water Fisheries Task Force a year ago, either.”

A recent article in The Montana Standard provided sobering details about the population declines of brown and rainbow trout in the Big Hole River. And it noted that a host of variables could be at play.

Potential contributors include climate change, increased nutrients, warming water temperatures, irrigation withdrawals, fungus, parasites, a dramatic increase in angling days on the river, trout stressed by catch-and-release fishing, algal blooms and more.

Outfitters interviewed last week described fielding inquiries from customers or potential customers concerned about what they’ve read or heard.

“We’ve received a bunch of calls from customers and clients,” said Eric Thorson, a co-owner of the Sunrise Fly Shop in Melrose.

He said he worries that news stories to date about the declining populations of brown and rainbow trout have presented a “doom and gloom” portrait that isn’t warranted.

“We’re still seeing good fishing,” Thorson said.

Recent data from three sections of the Big Hole River showed the fewest number of brown and rainbow trout since data were first collected in 1969.

For example, the popular Melrose section — which stretches roughly from Melrose to Browne’s Bridge near Glen — is estimated to host fewer than 500 brown and rainbow trout per mile. Melrose peaked at nearly 3,000 fish at the century’s turn and maintained an estimated 2,500 brown and rainbow trout in 2015.

Conflict between some outfitters and some ranchers about irrigation withdrawals has existed for decades and tends to flare as flows diminish as the summer proceeds. Work by the Big Hole River Foundation and Big Hole Watershed Committee has occasionally helped mitigate the ill feelings.

But tension amped up recently after outfitter Craig Jones posted a video on Facebook of five dead and decomposing cows partially submerged in the Beaverhead River. Comments about the post ran the gamut from reasonable to obscene.

The consensus was that the cows had slipped on or broken through ice on the river during an especially long and intense winter and had died from exposure.

The Facebook video and recent reports of declining trout populations stirred the embers of conflict.

In response, Fellin shot video of a cordial conversation between Brian Wheeler, a fishing guide on the river, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation and a member of the board of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, and J.M. Peck, a cattle rancher near Melrose and member of the Big Hole River Foundation’s board.

The men reviewed many of the points of contention between anglers and ranchers, ranging from concerns about nutrient pollution from cow manure to anglers continuing to fish the river in spite of FWP restrictions.

The men agreed that a healthy river serves both outfitters and ranchers.

“We all depend on a cold, clear, healthy river,” Wheeler said.

Peck agreed, noting that those in the Big Hole Valley who rely on the river for their livelihood are “one big community.”

Pedro Marques is executive director of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, which traces its roots to representing agricultural interests in the Big Hole Valley when it seemed the river’s small population of Arctic grayling might be listed under the Endangered Species Act.

“Both recreation and ranching need water to survive,” Marques said. “Running a business involves risk and when your business depends on the viability of a public resource, there's a lot that's out of your control, and I can't help but deeply empathize with business owners facing an existential threat to their livelihoods.”

Marques said the new normal of precipitation patterns — no rain from June to September — is beyond what voluntary conservation measures can address.

“Active management of our landscapes to prioritize late-season stream flows is something we can address,” he said. “Building wetlands, thinning our overstocked forests and clearing conifer encroachment from grasslands, natural and constructed storage, cloud seeding, are all strategies that work toward that end, and they need to be scaled and quickly.”

Marques added, “Ranchers have weathered storms like this before so tend to have a longer-term perspective. Also, they have Montana Water Law backing their private property rights, while recreation businesses don't have the same guarantees.”

He noted that agriculture helps preserve open landscapes.

“At the end of the day, what we've got is preferable to massive subdivision and development ramping up,” Marques said. “Our water quality and quantity issues now are nothing compared to what they'll be when large intact landscapes start getting divided up.”

Meanwhile, Wheeler, like Fellin, said he is worried that the population crash on the Big Hole River is not a high enough priority.

“Like everybody else around here, it's fair to say I'm concerned about the lack of resources and lack of urgency,” he said.

“Along with drinking water and irrigation, aquatic life and recreation are beneficial uses this river is required to support,” Wheeler said. “But without a targeted effort to first define the primary driver of this crash, especially if it winds up being a pathogen, it's almost impossible to chart an effective course of action to address it.”