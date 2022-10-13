Fishing outfitter envisions ballot initiative mandating minimum stream flows

Shaun Jeszenka noticed that the Jefferson River’s flow downstream of the Waterloo Bridge had faded fast, waning toward bone dry.

A U.S. Geological Survey gauge nearby had registered a dramatic drop in flow, and Jeszenka immediately suspected an irrigation ditch just upstream from the gauge was pulling a significant amount of water from the Jefferson.

He visited the diversion site and saw changes, including the instream installation of a blue tarp, designed to divert more water into the ditch – which serves both the Fish Creek Canal and Jefferson Canal.

The Fish Creek and Jefferson canals share a headgate at the river and the Jefferson Canal branches off Fish Creek.

On Aug. 14, Jeszenka observed, “The Jefferson River is nearly dry at the Waterloo Bridge. Flows there are 41 cfs right now, the water temperature is 78 degrees. The historic low flow is 39 cfs. We are going to have a fish kill soon.” (The abbreviation cfs is a measure of the volume of water passing any given point in a river in one second.)

That observation led him to conclude, after decades of working the region’s blue-ribbon trout streams, that something has to change.

John Merkel, who is a user on the Jefferson Canal, said the Fish Creek and Jefferson canals strive to keep the river flows at 50 cfs. He said the ranchers who are users on the Jefferson Canal needed the water and had the authority to take it at the diversion near the Waterloo Bridge (also known as Parsons Bridge.)

“Right now, the outfitters don’t have water rights going back to 1885,” he said.

Jeszenka owns Frontier Anglers in Dillon. Like many Montanans, he has witnessed the impacts of drought, competition for water and climate change and believes it’s time to mandate a minimum flow for Montana’s rivers.

“These resources can’t rely on the charity of irrigators leaving water in the rivers to survive,” Jeszenka said. “It’s just going to get hotter. There will be less water. The future looks like it’s only going to get worse.”

Previous attempts to mandate a minimum flow through legislative action have failed. That’s largely because water rights are a complex, thorny and emotional issue, especially for ranchers who divert water to raise feed for cattle and farmers who require water for crops.

Jeszenka said he envisions a different path – a statewide ballot initiative. Conservation organizations in Montana have scored key victories in years past by going straight to voters – banning, for example, new open-pit cyanide heap leach gold and silver mining and new game farms.

Jeszenka hasn’t drafted the wording or wrestled yet with whether a minimum flow would be tailored to reflect the differing watershed realities of individual rivers. He hasn’t fully contemplated what the constitutional complications might be.

If nothing else, as climate change forecasts predict a grim future for cold-water fisheries, Jeszenka wants to start a conversation.

Dean Hanson, a rancher who draws water from the Fish Creek Canal, said conversations among water users about drought management have been ongoing since before the Jefferson River Watershed Council released a Drought Management Plan in 2000.

Hanson described the drop in flow witnessed by Jeszenka and others via the internet as short-lived. The goal is to keep 50 cfs in the river, he said.

Yet 50 cfs is not intended to support a healthy river. Instead, it is a target intended to prevent major setbacks or fish kills.

In years past, Montana Trout Unlimited has not supported legislative bills seeking a mandated minimum flow.

The organization is cautious also about Jeszenka’s proposed ballot initiative.

Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said that if a mandated instream flow initiative made the ballot and passed, it would stir animosity in some quarters and trigger lawsuits about property rights and other complex issues.

“You’re going to have a decade of litigation,” Elliott said. “I understand the intent and the concern.”

He and many others concerned about Montana’s rivers believe a better approach would emphasize collaboration with agricultural interests. Ranches are better for streams and wildlife than subdivisions, they say.

“Keeping ag in these watersheds is a very good thing,” Elliott said.

Yet irrigators pull a lot of water from rivers and streams.

Irrigation needs are greatest from about mid-July to mid-September, a time when river flows are at their lowest and water temperatures at their highest.

“River flow depletion is a leading cause of aquatic species imperilment in the U.S., particularly for fish,” according to the Nature Sustainability journal. The primary cause for flow depletion throughout the arid West is irrigation of cattle-feed crops, according to the journal article.

Jeszenka said he has no desire to create hardships for Montana’s agricultural communities who depend on river water to cultivate hay, alfalfa and other crops.

“My family has ranched in Montana for generations,” he said. “No one wants to see people get put out of business.”

That holds true too for outfitters in southwest Montana, he said, who faced restrictions again this year on the Big Hole, Jefferson, Ruby and Beaverhead rivers, as well as other businesses relying on fishing-related revenues.

The restrictions and closures also affected everyday anglers yearning for a float or wade.

Previous efforts to secure an instream flow mandate through legislation have encountered stiff opposition from the Montana Stockgrowers Association and others.

In July 2021, Hatch Magazine profiled Joseph Gutkoski, who fought long and hard to change Montana water law – through the courts and Legislature – to try to maintain a minimum instream flow.

Gutkoski, who died in August 2021, favored a law that would limit the water use of farmers, ranchers and others during dry years – preserving at least 25% of a stream’s average annual flow.

The bill he favored would have applied only to rivers considered important fisheries by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that were also prone to dewatering.

As envisioned by Jeszenka, who is in the earliest stages of pursuing a ballot initiative, this approach could fare better than another try in the Legislature.

Pedro Marques, executive director of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, said he was aware of Jeszenka’s concerns and the irrigation controversy this summer on the Jefferson River.

He said he believes a mandated instream flow would provoke negative reactions.

The watershed committee was formed after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considered adding the fluvial arctic grayling population in the Big Hole River to its list of threatened and endangered species.

A group of ranchers in the upper Big Hole agreed to leave some water in the river during low flows to help avoid having the feds involved in their irrigation practices.

“The trouble with a mandated instream minimum flow is that it comes off to ranchers as heavy-handed,” Marques said. “And if the state or feds are going to regulate how much water the fish get at the expense of their private property rights you would probably lose all the cooperation that we currently have.”

He added that a plunge in brown trout numbers in the Big Hole River probably reflects a dramatic increase in angler days and not just the impacts of low flows.

“Everybody needs the water,” Marques said, referencing ranchers, anglers and others. “As soon as we pick winners and losers, it’s going to get ugly real fast.”

He said the Big Hole Watershed Committee is considering a host of measures to manage water as climate change effects continue. Meanwhile, Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation, lauded the cooperation in the upper Big Hole.

“The work being done in the Big Hole is a really good working collaborative example, and I seriously commend the folks who've undertaken those voluntary measures and called on their neighbors to follow suit,” Wheeler said.

“But quantitatively speaking, it's a drop in the bucket, and I'm not aware of any mechanism to prevent a junior water right to use what a senior water right chooses to leave in the river,” he said. “So, I understand why folks feel strongly that it's not enough.”

In Montana and elsewhere in the West, senior water rights receive higher priority than more recent ones. Rights are linked to uses considered “beneficial,” such as irrigation or mining. After work by the state, Montana Trout Unlimited and others, keeping water in a river to support fish and recreation is also considered a beneficial use.

Instream flow rights held by Montana FWP are geared toward conserving water for fish.

Meanwhile, Wheeler said the Big Hole River Foundation continues its work to monitor the health of one of the state’s most famous rivers.

“A ‘silver lining’ of last year's historic low flows was that the river never went dry, despite worse conditions than in 1988 when it did go dry at Wisdom,” he said. “Yet, it was even worse this year when I sampled at Mudd Creek Bridge on Sept. 17th; the flow was one-third of last year's historic low: 15 cfs vs. 45 cfs.

“And if we see more years like this, well, no one really knows where the breaking point is, but we're probably going to find out.”