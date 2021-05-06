Conservation easements protect agricultural heritage in Flint Creek Valley

What’s more, the family was able to buy additional pasture and cows, and all for agreeing only to sell the land whole and keep it in agriculture.

“Five Valleys has been really easy to work with. It really hasn't changed our operation at all. It's pretty much business as usual,” Skaw said.

Rue said conservation easements have changed. They’re à la carte these days, with greater restrictions earning more financial benefit, but something to offer landowners with different needs.

The value of property with conservation easements has changed as well.

"The speculation was that we would not be able to sell, or that properties with conservation easements were worth a fraction of what the ranch might normally be worth, because you've given away some of the rights already,” Rue said.

But recently he’s started transacting properties that have been around a while.

“You're finding that maybe those conservation easements weren't as detrimental to the properties as once perceived,” he said.

Dinsmore believes in taking care of the land, and saw keeping cows out of the wetland forever with fencing as an overall gain, and better for grazing, too.