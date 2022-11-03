Bushwhacking: Risks, rewards, reverie

A wildlife biologist friend warned: Don’t go bushwhacking alone in the wild North Fork of the Flathead.

“There are a lot of grizzlies up there,” she said, an observation based on personal field experience.

Separately, my girlfriend insisted I buy a Spot satellite device to increase the odds that my potentially crippled, hypothermic, mauled or dead self could be found.

I did not listen to either. Not because I am pathologically oppositional or because I have a death wish. But bushwhacking, and doing it my way, yields a unique joy.

Brush bucks

One day, equipped with a canister of bear spray, I wandered along a bluff above Akokala Creek in Glacier National Park. I found a well-worn game trail and saw scat I judged to be mountain lion based on a class I’d taken years before at the Glacier Institute. Wildlife expert Jamie Jonkel taught the class.

Ambling toward Akokala Creek, I prepared to cross. I slipped on the rocky streambank, nearly fell and cursed.

An explosion of sound burst from a nearby willow thicket. I reached for the bear spray. But the source of the adrenaline-spiking din was two large bucks that had been comparing racks or dozing in the riparian zone.

Fred Sanford would have clutched his chest and exclaimed, “Elizabeth, I’m coming to join you, honey!”

Once my pulse rate settled, I meandered through a grove of nearby trees. The bones of a beaver, with skull and teeth intact, peered up from the forest floor. I decided to leave the skull and bones alone. (I tend toward inconsistent on this point. Do I leave the skull out of respect or take it? In this case I was inside the park, which precluded collection.)

Mortality

What I discovered years ago is that I much prefer bushwhacking to sticking obediently to established trails. It’s a bit like Frost’s road less traveled, but there’s nothing about this predilection that is more noble or enlightened than following blazes and signs.

It’s admittedly a bit riskier. One could snap an ankle or leg. One could be mauled by a bear or stomped by a moose. And no one would know precisely how to find a bushwhacker out of cell range.

My mother smoked cigarettes. She tried to quit a few times but always caved. She would declare, “I’d rather die of lung cancer than end up in a nursing home.” (Cancer prevailed.) And I’d rather buy the farm in the backcountry than be outfitted someday with a Texas catheter and a bib while playing bingo in a klatch with fellow cotton tops.

I’m 68 years old and thoughts of mortality occasionally intrude, fluttering like gray jays into consciousness, propelling me out to less traveled territory. Sometimes I fantasize that I’m walking through country no white man has ever trod. And then I find a crumpled beer can. Once, in the middle of nowhere, I found a condom wrapper with an edge torn off. No condom, though. (Pack it in, pack it out.)

Discoveries

What else have I found?

The bleached skull of a black bear. The nearly intact carcass of a six-point bull elk emerging one spring from a snowdrift. A radio collar that once encircled a bear’s neck. Geodes. Chert. A mountain lion’s tracks. One morning, happily following a game trail near Hungry Horse, I came upon a large, warm pile of bear scat. I noticed three smaller piles close by and decided to backtrack.

In Yellowstone, my girlfriend and I stumbled on a setting I later dubbed the “Valley of the Antlers” because of the large quantity of shed and weathered elk antlers. (The National Park Service frowns on departing the park with sheds, so photos had to suffice.)

Closer to home, I found a recently killed coyote, throttled by a neck snare, its eyes pecked out.

What else have I found or seen? Red-tailed hawk feathers as red as the hair on an Irish lass. The shell of a painted turtle. Two wolves futilely chasing a white-tailed deer.

These are a few of the treasures or troubles discovered or witnessed while bushwhacking.

The coyote troubled me because of its death in the neck snare. I found the animal while bushwhacking with our Chesapeake Bay retriever up a gulch in Deer Lodge County. After studying the carcass and the snare, I spotted more snares set at canine height in the gulch. I saw Scout trotting away from me and panicked. I grabbed his collar and we scrambled up and out of that gulch, climbing its steep, friable slopes at a furious pace. It felt like seeking purchase on a surface covered in marbles.

Lost

Bushwhacking presents a few inherent risks, above and beyond accidents and conflicts with wildlife. One is the prospect of getting lost.

I am blessed with a decent sense of direction and identify landmarks and wander with some strategy. So far, I’ve been truly lost just once.

One day, west of Kalispell, near Marion, I drove up a gravel road and parked. As I started to bushwhack, a woman phoned my cell. I was trying to talk her into a relationship and she was trying to talk her way out.

The conversation was prolonged and intense, and by the time it ended in continued ambiguity I had no idea where I’d wandered.

The area had been heavily logged and was veined with numerous roads that all looked the same. After about an hour of trying to find the way back to my pickup, reality dawned. I was lost. It was a deeply unsettling, primal feeling. Fear nested in my chest, even though hours of daylight remained, the weather was mild and I had water.

Finally, it occurred to me that I still had one cellphone bar. It helped locate Marion and, ultimately, suggested the direction of the pickup.

Surprise!

This past Saturday, I followed the serpentine course of a dry creek bed on state land near Deer Lodge. I spotted a few fascinating rocks that made me wish geologist Rob Thomas of the University of Montana Western lived next door or down the street.

Bushwhacking can foment rumination, as can contemplating geologic time and brooding about mortality.

I was absolutely lost in thought when approaching a small evergreen that was somewhere between a shrub and a tree.

Suddenly, two grouse launched skyward with a blast of commotion. The consequent surge of adrenaline rebooted my thinking back toward peace.