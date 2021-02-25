LIMA — Like a father soothing his fussy baby, wildlife biologist Jesse Newby calmed five ornery bighorn rams Thursday night by driving the trailer holding the captured animals around in circles at 3 a.m.

“They don’t like being trailered, and they don’t like each other,” he said.

Afterward, the 26 bighorn sheep rose with the sun in a new land Friday morning, poised for freedom.

They were captured by a helicopter crew on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island State Park the day before, trailered south to the Tendoy Mountains near Lima, and held overnight.

Newby, Dillon area wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, opened the trailer gates at first light, and the bighorns burst across the snow and sagebrush, hoofing it up the hills.

Bighorn sheep had returned to the Tendoy Mountains.

The Tendoys are historic bighorn sheep habitat. Ancient pictographs in the area depict bighorns from long before they were managed by biologists. But disease hindered the last population in the range, spurring FWP to eliminate the entire herd and start anew. Those sheep too had been captured and brought in, but the herd had failed to thrive after suffering from repeated disease outbreaks.

Friday’s release marked a new beginning.

“There’s going to be some mortalities,” Newby said. “This is going to be very different country from what they're used to. But I'm pretty confident in their abilities. It was our abilities to get them here that I was most worried about.”

The sheep were captured on Wild Horse Island by Quicksilver Air, Inc.’s helicopter and shuttled to Big Arm for processing by FWP, in cooperation with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Blood samples and tonsil swabs were taken for disease testing, as well as data on age, sex and body condition. The sheep were then outfitted with GPS collars, loaded onto two trailers and hit the road.

Celebration

Gathered in awe and celebration on Friday were biologists from various government factions and representatives from conservation groups dedicated to wild bighorns in Montana.

Having served 14 seasons in the district, FWP game warden Rick Schmauch reflected on the moment.

“It's missed,” he said. “In the springtime seeing the lambs down on Big Sheep Crick Road right at the Mallard Flats, right towards the mouth of the Muddy — I look forward to that — and coming up here and seeing the rams moving and fighting and playing on the hillside.”

After their shotgun start, the sheep vanished in the hills, leaving onlookers to search with binoculars.

Newby was relieved.

After a lengthy planning process, capture was delayed again and again due to weather. He slept in his truck the night before the release, shepherding over his flock of 19 ewes, two lambs, and five rams.

In the end, the sheep moved just where Newby had hoped, and with determination.

Many scientific measures were taken to make the repopulation experiment work, but Newby’s deepest reassurance comes from the animals themselves.

“I have a lot of faith in the sheep,” he said.

Removal

The last Tendoy bighorn herd was introduced in the 1980s, and an outbreak of a pneumonia-causing pathogen caused a mass die-off in the 1990s from which the herd never recovered. Surviving sheep passed the disease on to lambs. Attempts to augment the herd with new sheep were unsuccessful.

In 2015, FWP decided the best thing for the population was to eliminate it and start over from scratch. A hunt, the first of its kind, was organized to remove the entire population.

Rather than using state staff, the common practice for removing diseased animals, FWP sold 311 over-the-counter hunting permits and 26 sheep were harvested, mostly by Montana residents. FWP finished off the handful of bighorns remaining.

Jack Acheson Jr. was deputized to help find the stragglers.

“I was up to my neck in it,” he said.

Acheson Jr. is a renowned big game hunter from Butte. He runs a company that guides adventurous hunters around the world and is the chairman of the Conservation Committee for the Wild Sheep Foundation. For Acheson Jr., including sportsmen in wildlife management — even hard ones like the depopulation — is a boost to conservation.

“I really pushed the idea of letting sportsmen be part of the management, solutions and so forth," he said. "I really pushed that idea hard.”

With the opportunity of a lifetime to hunt an iconic species for what FWP dubbed the greater good, the hunters were dedicated in their pursuit.

“Wildlife are incredibly adaptable and don't cooperate with somebody seeking their hide and meat — let's put it that way,” Acheson Jr. said. "It created an opportunity that a lot of people really enjoyed. I ran into people down in Lima that would bring a trailer in, and they'd stay and they'd hunt every day for three months. I mean, it was unbelievable, quite frankly."

Many took their first and possibly last bighorn in the effort.

Finding the last of the sheep was no easy task. Kelly Bockting, a wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Dillon, said it took a couple more years to finish off the stragglers.

Preparation

In selecting prime habitat for the release site, Newby had the benefit of a recent habitat model created by Montana State University and FWP that’s specific to the Tendoys. In advance of the depopulation, the previous herd was observed in detail, allowing the sheep to tell biologists where they want to be.

“We're just putting them right in the middle of the largest contiguous block of that habitat,” Newby said.

The relocated animals were mostly females, the drivers of a population. Young rams were selected because they tend to do better in translocations.

Since the previous population was extirpated, BLM’s staff has been cutting down conifers like Douglas fir and juniper to open up the sagebrush landscape, a task done in the past by wildland fire, said Katie Benzel, BLM wildlife biologist in Dillon. The aggressive conifer management wasn’t done specifically for bighorns, but it is a benefit to them.

“Bighorns like to have a clear line of sight,” she said.

Disease

Even though the Wild Horse Island sheep are new to the Tendoys, disease remains a concern for wildlife managers.

“The big reason they're being pulled from Wild Horse is because we have never had a die-off in that population," Newby said. "And so it has a really good disease history."

The chief cause of pathogen transmission in sheep populations is believed to be comingling with domestic sheep, Newby said.

“The landscape has also changed considerably since the time when they were originally reintroduced back in the '80s," he added. "There were multiple sheep grazing allotments in that country and multiple sheep operations on private lands. Those easements have gone away, have been converted to cattle now. There's only one extant, and that one would be separated from the recovery area by a very open flat sagebrush expanse that historically we don't have much evidence of the sheep crossing.”

Cooperation between federal agencies, conservation groups and domestic sheep operators is on the rise. Separation of domestic and wild sheep is written into policy, and the groups have worked together to form that policy.

“This go-around we've got a really good plan in terms of separation with domestic livestock and wild sheep,” said Keith Balfourd, marketing director for the Wild Sheep Foundation. “That's really been the key right now. We've had a lot of good success working with the (Montana) Woolgrowers Association, helping us identify those areas where they raise sheep. They can graze their sheep, and wild sheep can have their areas.”

Disease affects both wild and domestic sheep, and John Helle, owner of Helle’s Rambouillet sheep operation in Dillon, has been involved in the search for solutions for both populations. Before the extirpation of the former Tendoy herd, he encouraged the collection of DNA from the population because he’s found such data invaluable in fighting off disease with his own sheep.

Still, Newby said comingling remains a concern. Sheep migrate, and even Idaho wild sheep herds that winter in Montana could pose a risk to the Tendoy animals.

In peril

“Bighorns really aren’t doing well,” Acheson Jr. said. “Other animals have recovered — elk, deer. Wolves are thriving, mountain lions. Bighorn sheep are really in need of extraordinary conservation.”

After Montana’s population was devastated due to settlement in the early 1900s, bighorn numbers were brought up to around 5,000 to 6,000 some 30 years ago and plateaued.

“The overall population has been controlled by a wild sheep pandemic basically," Acheson Jr. said. "And they haven't been able to break away from it."

Even efforts to bring sheep back to their former habitats exposed them to disease, he added. Acheson Jr. was part of the Tendoy repopulation in the 1980s, where sheep were captured from various regions and released into an area where domestic sheep were prevalent.

“We didn’t know about some of the threats at that point,” Acheson Jr. said. “The science wasn’t advanced enough to show that the enemy wasn’t mountain lions, bears or poachers. It was a tiny microscopic pathogen that was controlling them.”

Outlook

FWP plans to transplant another 30 sheep from Wild Horse Island to the Tendoys next year.

The goal, Newby said, is to establish a population between 125 and 150 animals. The minimum viable population size is 125. Research has indicated a population too large faces increased probability of disease outbreak, he added.

The mass die-off of the Tendoy herd in the 1990s occurred in a population of more than 150 animals, maybe 200, Newby said.

Once the population becomes stable, hunting will be allowed.

GPS collars are the biologists’ best tool to manage the new herd. Newby started tracking the animals Friday afternoon and will continue to watch how they adapt to their new home.

He will be vigilant for animals that migrate outside the area, especially where they could mix with other wild and domestic populations.

The collars also alert biologists to mortalities in the herd so they can be recovered and studied.

Whether the herd will succeed is still unknown, but wild sheep supporters are optimistic.

“I think you can say they've (FWP) done all they can to make sure they've checked enough boxes and done everything they could to provide an opportunity for success,” said Brian Solan, executive director of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation. “They've done a good bit of the groundwork, and now it's time to let it fly and see, see what sticks.”

After releasing the bighorn sheep on Friday, Newby looked to the hills and saw a bright future.

“This is a good place for them,” he said. “There's plenty of grazing up there. When you look at all the fescue and everything, you think you could certainly picture sheep grazing here. But now you don't have to picture it anymore — you're gonna be able to see it.”

