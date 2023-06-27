Last week during the Big Hole Watershed Committee’s monthly meeting, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologist Jim Olsen unveiled an outline of FWP’s immediate and long-term plans for the ailing Big Hole River. The Beaverhead, Madison and Ruby rivers, which similar to the Big Hole have experienced declines in trout populations, will be included in the proposed study.

The objective is simple: Figure out why brown and rainbow trout are dying in southwestern Montana’s rivers and fix it. The simplicity ends there.

Referred to as a “fisheries mortality study,” the next steps include data analysis, specialized lab work and studies of tributaries in addition to the Big Hole’s main stem, and will continue for the foreseeable future.

It was a stark reminder that there is still a long row to hoe for potentially finding a remedy or remedies for this complex issue that directly affects local economies such as ranching, sportfishing and tourism. Fully formed answers likely won’t come to light for another three or four years.

“So we could come up with answers in a year, and we will have answers in a year,” Olsen said to The Montana Standard in a Friday interview. “The reason why we're taking this more long-term look, is the variability between years.”

The mortality study plans were presented about a month after Olsen revealed historically low numbers of brown and rainbow trout found – as well as few numbers of juvenile trout – on three stretches of the Big Hole. The Beaverhead and Ruby rivers have also seen historically low fish counts. The Madison has experienced decline as well but not to the same degree.

“It’s been pretty difficult and frankly quite frustrating to see population declines but not really have any good solutions because we don’t understand the reason behind the declines,” Olsen said.

Folks want answers now and understandably so. Any answers presented in the short term, while possibly useful, are also even more useful as points in an ever-expanding dataset needed to draw comparisons to other points. Those other points will need to be collected during both good and bad water years, warm-weather years and cooler years, etc. in order to reach an accurate assessment.

“The purpose of spreading that study out over three to four years is to hopefully understand the variability between those years,” Olsen said.

Attendees who packed the Divide Grange Hall or tuned in via Zoom last week were reminded that even with a plan in place; any long-term solution will not be reached immediately.

The official proposal of the mortality plan is still being finalized, FWP confirmed. Barring some unforeseen circumstance, the study is set to start in March 2024.

Monitoring the Big Hole is now Olsen’s primary focus, effective immediately. This means Olsen’s FWP colleague Lance Breen will be taking over his other projects, such as the restoration of the native cutthroat population in the upper Big Hole’s French Creek.

Olsen explained that while he cannot predict the future and tell us how this will all play out; he said especially for things pertaining to the Big Hole, FWP would be “getting a lot more support now” as they begin to put the pieces in place to carry out the mortality study.

Support in terms of dollars is still TBD, Olsen said. But FWP has already had the benefit of working on the study's proposal with researchers from Montana State University. After initial conversations, Olsen said, it seems that because of the length and complexity of the research, a Ph.D. from MSU will complete the study after FWP biologists conduct the fieldwork.

“So FWP will fund it, then MSU will hire the Ph.D. student to do this study,” Olsen said.

Olsen’s presentation outlined the primary focuses of the proposed mortality study:

Catch and release mortality

Direct angling mortality

Role of disease and potential causes

River-wide creel survey (2023)

Adaptive management modeling

Disease research

Tributary research study

Each bullet point will be conducted on the Big Hole moving forward. Some areas on the list are already being studied on other rivers so in certain cases, practices will not need to be altered.

“We really think this study is going to help us to better understand the causes of mortality that will then help us to better understand and develop management strategies to help us get back where we want to be,” Olsen said.

Most of these bullet points are self-explanatory. Olsen expounded upon a few sub points within the categories that might not be as obvious. For example in order to draw conclusions about direct angling mortality causes, FWP needs to be able to tweak fishing regulations as needed to see which angling methods leave trout worse for wear. Bear in mind, the Fish and Wildlife Commission needs to approve any regulations proposed by FWP. Olsen said that because the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Madison and Ruby are all included; this allows analysts to compare findings from “very different systems.”

For adaptive management modeling, FWP last year hired Donovan Bell Ph.D., a quantitative ecologist who will analyze past data and develop a model to see how specific stressors such as flow, angling-related mortality or temperature events are affecting trout, Olsen said. Bell will step in to provide his expertise on this project and hopefully help pinpoint what factors are most significant using data that already exists.

Even though Bell will be examining existing data, that doesn’t mean his findings can be used on their own to find some kind of quick fix or short-term band aid. Whatever Bell’s modeling discovers will need to be used in concert with what is found throughout the entire study during the coming years.

“What we're seeing in some of our rivers is a deviation from normal – from what we would expect during a dry time,” Olsen said. “And so the modeling will probably show that.

“What the mortality study is designed to do is tell us why we're deviating from where we think we should be.”

Tributary research – which will be focused on the Big Hole – will track where trout are coming from and where they were born. This will reveal where fish are spawning and if that habitat should be regulated instead of the main stem, where the primary focus generally resides.

As for the disease-related bullet points, acting FWP Region 3 fisheries manager Mike Duncan – who is also the Madison-Gallatin Fisheries biologist – noted in late May a histopathologist was needed to analyze samples of seemingly infected brown trout in order to accurately state whether there was or wasn’t an active disease outbreak in the Big Hole.

Commonly referred to as “zombie fish” by Big Hole anglers and guides, trout that appear afflicted with what could be a fungal infection are a not-so-seldom sight while floating or wading through the river – hence the pseudonym.

Last fall, Olsen collected a number of zombie fish to be tested for disease or infection. He and others suspect an outbreak of some kind indeed has a hand in the river’s bleak state. These samples have not been processed because US Fish and Wildlife Service was without a histopathologist in Montana.

In his letter to outfitters which surfaced last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte seemed to allude to that need when he wrote, “The department is also working to process histological samples.”

Fishing community reeling over state's response to historic trout declines Gianforte pointed to angling restrictions considered by FWP as a way to reduce stress experienced by trout. Some stakeholders say that's not enough to fix the declining trout problem.

FWP confirmed that while the position is still vacant in USFWS’s Bozeman lab, where FWP sends samples, a short-term solution is within reach.

“We have reached out and tentatively have an agreement in place with the lab in Pennsylvania – a Fish and Wildlife Service lab over there,” Duncan told The Standard on Tuesday. “A fella by the name of Michael Penn has tentatively agreed to take a look at these first couple rounds of samples.”

Because no zombie fish were seen by field workers this past spring, the aesthetically troubling brown trout samples from last fall will be compared to whitefish from the Jerry Creek section of the Big Hole.

The river-wide creel survey will be conducted by someone out in the field who will interview anglers about what type of gear they used, how many fish were caught that day, etc. This information will be analyzed alongside the mail-in surveys sent to residences of licensed anglers.

A river still in peril: Trout numbers in the Big Hole hit historic lows Experts around southwest Montana say that, among the many factors at play, we should look at disease and bureaucratic failures as possible explanations to the declining populations.

Overall, the plan itself was well-received as ranchers, guides, students and residents “spanning multiple generations” turned out June 21 to learn what they could about what’s to come for their beloved 153-mile freestone river. According to Big Hole Watershed Committee Executive Director Pedro Marques, the atmosphere was noticeably cordial. It was a relief, he said, given the contentious history between ranchers and guides.

“I’m not sure how (the mortality study) would be designed,” said Steve Luebeck, director of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, who attended. “But if they can do it in an effective way, it would certainly shed some light on what maybe is going on down there.

“I thought it was a decent plan. I thought it was interesting.”

There were points of contention but those who voiced differing opinions never reached a point of counter-production, as the main speakers were able to easily deliver their messages and flow freely between topics.

Paul Siddoway, a longtime advocate for the Big Hole River, requested more updates and transparency from FWP during the Q&A session following Olsen’s presentation. He said periods of silence, especially during a years-long project, leave the public wondering if anything is being done.

“We are going to be more active on our messaging on what is happening with the trout population and our research on the southwestern Montana rivers,” said FWP’s Greg Lemon, administrator of communication and education, in a Monday afternoon email to The Standard. “We’re also working to develop a way of engaging the public on what they’re seeing on the rivers as it pertains to dead or dying fish. We plan to have some more information on that effort in the coming days.”

Dissenting voices at the meeting mostly took issue with recent emergency fishing regulations – in one way or another – and not the proposed study.

Olsen pointed out that proposals and regulations passed by the Fish and Wildlife Commission do not always mirror what was originally drafted by FWP.

However in the case if this proposal, Duncan said via text Tuesday morning "the Director's (FWP Director Dustin Temple) and Governor's office will provide the necessary approval and support," and so being able to bypass the Commission should help expedite things.

Clearer and more official details of the study are expected within the next two weeks, Duncan said.