Harbinger. Bellwether. Symptom.

Insult to injury.

Algal blooms periodically bedevil the Big Hole River. But not like this one, say people who know the river well.

“Algae itself is not necessarily uncommon, but river-wide, thick neon blooms sure are,” said Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation.

“Looking back over the last, say, 25 to 30 years, folks I talk to simply don’t remember ever seeing such extensive blooms or such widespread algae so regularly,” he said.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality recently took water quality samples related to the algal bloom.

“DEQ expects to have water quality sample results back from the lab by the end of August,” said Moira Davin, a spokeswoman for the agency.

“Our monitoring team also completed a visual assessment of algae growth and documented moderate to high growth from Melrose to Glen,” she said. “Based on the visual assessment, the algae doesn’t appear to have harmful algal blooms present. The sample results will help inform us about the state of the water quality and what could be contributing to the algae blooms.”

Davin said DEQ’s team works with regional partners like the Big Hole Watershed Committee and the Big Hole River Foundation to support ongoing volunteer water quality monitoring, projects to reduce pollutants and restore streambank vegetation and more.

Although algae can play a beneficial role in aquatic environments, dense blooms of algae can doom aquatic life. They block sunlight, clog fish gills and affect the breathing of creatures like shellfish. Then, when the bloom dies and decays, its decomposition can deplete oxygen in the water and release harmful gases.

On July 21, the nonprofit Upper Missouri Waterkeeper described the algal bloom downstream of Divide as miles-long, neon-green and noxious. The organization’s press release was headlined, “Another blow to the Big Hole River.”

The river, long famous for scenery and fly fishing, has made news this summer because of concerns about declining trout populations. Those revelations have discouraged some anglers but others have floated or waded and happily reported catching trout.

The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, based in Bozeman, said the new algal bloom “adds to the suite of troubling conditions plaguing the river and basin this summer.” The organization cited historic lows in populations of brown and rainbow trout, warm water temperatures and low flows.

“A healthy river needs balanced physical, chemical and biological processes, and all three on the Big Hole River are sadly degraded,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.

“In the face of climate change, trout population decline and excessive nutrient pollution, we need to take decisive action with science-based solutions capable of restoring this world-class waterway,” he said.

One key concern has a long history: low flows and accompanying increases in water temperature. Trout need cold, clear water.

Conflict often rears about water withdrawals for irrigation by ranchers in the Big Hole Valley and elsewhere in the Jefferson Basin. Those withdrawals, combined with drought, reduce flows.

In early June, Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, spoke to this issue.

“Trout populations in many streams in southwest Montana have seen decline in recent years, and research continues to point to perennially low stream flows and high water temperatures as contributing factors,” Ryce said.

DEQ has described this summer’s Big Hole algae downstream from Divide as a “filamentous green algae bloom.”

Filamentous green algae forms green, cottony masses that are free-floating or attached to rocks, debris or other plants, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

It features fine, green filaments sans leaves, roots, stems or flowers. The algae frequently form dense mats. And it can have beneficial effects.

According to Rutgers University Cooperative Extension, “Filamentous algae are an essential component of the aquatic ecosystem. They serve as a food source for protozoa and invertebrates, provide oxygen to the water and provide habitat for small animals including aquatic insects, fish, snails and scud.”

High water temperatures, low flows and the abundant sunshine of a Montana summer also set the stage for algal blooms. Nutrients flowing into waterbodies exacerbate the problem.

Water quality testing by the Big Hole River Foundation has identified the upper Big Hole River valley, which hosts a multi-generational cattle ranching community, as a source of nutrient loading.

Manure and fertilizer can add nutrients to the river.

Dean Peterson, a fourth-generation rancher in the upper Big Hole, has said he believes manure is a more likely nutrient source than fertilizer. He noted many ranchers have worked to keep cattle away from the river.

Peterson is a board member for the Big Hole Watershed Committee and has said he recognizes that both the ranching community and the angler outfitting and guiding community on the Big Hole rely on a healthy watershed.

Wheeler, also a board member for the Big Hole Watershed Committee, said nutrients washing into the upper Big Hole certainly could be associated with an algal bloom miles downstream.

“While our high nutrient results are tilted more consistently towards the upper river, it’s pretty easy to conceptualize that what is upstream flows downstream,” he said. “And high levels of total nitrogen and total phosphorous have certainly not been exclusive to the upper river – with the exception of our headwaters sample site, excess levels of nitrogen and phosphorous have been recorded at all our mainstem sites at some point.”

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension observes that algae “problems arise when excess nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorous) cause excessive growth to reach nuisance levels resulting in an algal accumulation known as mats, moss, water net, frog spittle or scum. Over-abundant growth can interfere with recreational activity and degrade water quality.”

Wheeler said triggers aside from nutrients can help initiate and sustain algal blooms. He cited flow velocity, pH levels, sunlight and water temperature as potential contributors.

He said the current algal bloom appears similar to a 2020 event that followed a fierce rainstorm near Divide that flooded the Maidenrock Road and washed in materials from surrounding fields.

“The resulting bloom exploded from there to Glen,” Wheeler said.

He said it is important to recognize that once an algal bloom emerges, there’s no effective contemporaneous intervention.

“However, if we work toward managing water quality based on what nutrient data is measurably showing us, then we can begin to anticipate the likelihood of an emergence of algae,” he said.

“For example, when the Big Hole River Foundation finds nitrogen and phosphorus levels well above the numeric thresholds beyond which a negative impact on beneficial use is more likely, for multiple consecutive years, it's really no surprise that the Big Hole would see an extensive bloom,” Wheeler said. “Especially as the water drops and it gets hot and bright.”

He said data submitted to the state from the foundation each year could help inform proactive management, pinpoint sources of nutrients and reduce nutrient loading and prevent algal blooms altogether.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Wheeler said.