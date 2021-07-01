Big Hole anglers weigh in on proposed fishing regulation changes for troubled brown trout population

Roberts said FWP usually steers away from regulations that eliminate access to a certain type of fishing, and is more likely to consider specific stretches of water for gear-related restrictions and even then only in the face of strong evidence the gear causes a mortality risk.

“We don't want to stack the deck for one type of fishing over another — banning bait fishing so more people can float the river and do catch and release. We typically try not to do that,” he said.

But many anglers are calling for exactly that now that brown trout are in crisis.

“If we’re really worried about them, we’ve got to stop the bait fishing,” Jones said.

Rainbows

Catch-and-release regulations — in whatever form they take — should also be applied to rainbow trout on the Big Hole, Jay said.