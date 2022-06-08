Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Thursday, June 9, 2022

VICKIE PETRITZ (RIC) on your 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. I miss you more each day. I’m sure you are watching over us. I will love you always and forever. Treaty

**

In loving memory of our Sister (BETTYJO GERRY) on her 4th Anniversary in Heaven. Have a great day with Mom, Dad and Jeri. Watch over us. Love always, Bill, Leroy and Family

**

In memory of FRANK LIHMAN, my first hubby and my best buddy, and long-time friend PHIL DALLAS. With love and prayers to LaVaun and Family. Agnes Ellyn

**

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa ANGELO PETRONI on his seventh Anniversary in Heaven. Our hearts still ache but the memories keep us smiling! Love you Forever! Love, Your Family

**

