Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 30, 2021

In loving memory of MADELINE GIACHINO/RIVA, LARRY, ANN, JOHN, VIC, TESS, LENA, CARMEN GIACHINO. SKY, VI, CHELLA RIVA. DONALD GUIZZO WILL MARCEAU. FRIENDS AND FAMIIES OF MEADERVILLE, ALSO ROSE MATT, JOE. From Madeline (Riva) Dunn, Bernie Helma Giachino
**
In loving memory of our beloved: MABEL WADDELL, CHARLES AND CLARE VANDIEST, LOUIS AND MAE LAURENCE, LESLIE WADDELL, PEGGY SHEA, ROBERT SWEENEY, DONNA HAXBY, JIMMIE JOE HAXBY, TRUDY WINE, TED SWEENEY, JOE MCMANAMON, EDWIN PARKER, JOE PARINI, JIM UZLIC, AND BRAD COCKHILL. Love and prayers, your family
**
Happy birthday to our beloved Grandson, AUSTIN PETERSON as he celebrates his 4th birthday in heaven. We may not see you, but you are with us always — every minute of every day. Love you bud, Grandpa and Grandma
**
In loving memory of our Brother and Uncle FLORIAN ZAHN. Love, your family
**
If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. Love and miss you very much. ETTA, DAD, MICK, WENDY, HELEN, BILL AND ALL FAMILY AND FRIENDS. In our hearts and loving memories forever. From Linda, Bill and Mom
**
Remembering both of you in a special way today, (DEAREST MOM, ELLEN AND YOU BROTHER TOM) Tomorrow, marks the 15th anniversary Tom. Since you were called away. Both of you remain with us, morning, noon and night. Forever missed, loved so much. In our hearts and minds held tight. Mere words can’t accurately convey all our feelings since you both have gone, but you are with us day and night as memories are our hearts sweet song. Carol, Stace, Colleen, Brian, Becky, Marg and families
**
MARILYN, it’s only been 2 months since you left. I miss you and love you more and more each parting day. Love, Bob
**
Remembering our Little Angel SIERRA KUEFFLER. You sleep in heaven and the angels watch you play, our thoughts are always with you, and we miss you every day. Love from your family
**
In memory of ROBERT E. NELSON, Veteran, US Navy, WWII and Korea. We think of you often and cherish the memories. Nelson, Bowsher and Williams families
**
Remembering our families this Memorial Day. GRAMPA TOM, GRAMMA KAY, TOMMY AND BOBBY O’CONNOR, GRAMMA MARGI, GRAMPA DUD, JOEY AND MICHAEL MALKOVICH AND MARGIE BOCK. Dan and Sharon and our families
**
Happy 88th birthday to our MOM AND GRAMMA “THERESA SMITH” who loved and supported us all her life. Please continue to watch over us. We love and miss you. Love, your family
**
In memory of LARRY MCCAFFERY. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Love, sister Dianne McCaffery Duaime and brother-in-law Ted Duaime
**
In loving memory of CHARLES AND ROSEMARY KINDT, MARIE AND MIKE ELICH, NANCY WILLS, TOM AND MARIE KENT, JACK AND MARY KENT, KIRK TOCHER, JACK SURMAN AND LIL SKATES. Love, Debra and Brian