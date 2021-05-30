Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 30, 2021

**

Remembering both of you in a special way today, (DEAREST MOM, ELLEN AND YOU BROTHER TOM) Tomorrow, marks the 15th anniversary Tom. Since you were called away. Both of you remain with us, morning, noon and night. Forever missed, loved so much. In our hearts and minds held tight. Mere words can’t accurately convey all our feelings since you both have gone, but you are with us day and night as memories are our hearts sweet song. Carol, Stace, Colleen, Brian, Becky, Marg and families

**

MARILYN, it’s only been 2 months since you left. I miss you and love you more and more each parting day. Love, Bob

**

Remembering our Little Angel SIERRA KUEFFLER. You sleep in heaven and the angels watch you play, our thoughts are always with you, and we miss you every day. Love from your family

**

In memory of ROBERT E. NELSON, Veteran, US Navy, WWII and Korea. We think of you often and cherish the memories. Nelson, Bowsher and Williams families

**