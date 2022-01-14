Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 15, 2022

In loving memory of NETTIE BASOVSKY. A loving mother and busia on her 45th anniversary. Sadly missed but not forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle and Chris Bugni

Happy birthday Pops — JACK LYNCH. Another birthday in heaven and another pineapple upside down cake baked by the Angels and blessed by your mom MARY GREEN LYNCH. We miss you every single day. Love, your clan

In loving memory of our loving daughter, sister, mom and wife TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE on her birthday & 4th birthday in heaven. Miss you, your smile and laughter more each day. Love you, kisses and hugs. Happy birthday. Mom, Dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell and son Connor

Happy heavenly birthday, CHERRI. Peace to you and all who love you. Love, Alana

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

