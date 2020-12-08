Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 8, 2020

In memory of GRANDMOTHER, JEAN THOMSON, on her 88th birthday and 1st anniversary of her passing. We miss you very much and are glad that you are with the LORD in Heaven. From the Willis family

**

Today we celebrate VIRGE O’GARA on her 13th birthday away from us. This day shared with our Blessed Mother was always so special to you. You are deeply loved and missed. Love, your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids

**

Love and prayers for KEN AND SANDY MCKAY, who are now reunited in heaven surrounded by loving families who are celebrating their arrival. Our hearts are filled with joy that you are at peace. The McKay & Berry Families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas! Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0