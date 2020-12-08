 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 8, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 8, 2020

  • 0

In memory of GRANDMOTHER, JEAN THOMSON, on her 88th birthday and 1st anniversary of her passing. We miss you very much and are glad that you are with the LORD in Heaven. From the Willis family

**

Today we celebrate VIRGE O’GARA on her 13th birthday away from us. This day shared with our Blessed Mother was always so special to you. You are deeply loved and missed. Love, your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids

**

Love and prayers for KEN AND SANDY MCKAY, who are now reunited in heaven surrounded by loving families who are celebrating their arrival. Our hearts are filled with joy that you are at peace. The McKay & Berry Families

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple
Local

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and layoff six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News