Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 27, 2021

In loving memory of my GRANDSON COLTON, who left us two years ago today. I miss you Bud. Grandpa

**

Happy 21st Birthday in Heaven BOBBI JO. We will celebrate your love this Christmas Season! Love Gramma Be & Papa

**

Remembering JIM LEARY, husband, dad, and papa. With heavy hearts and happy memories this Christmas Season. We love and miss you so much. Sharon, Cathy, Jim, Julie, Dan and Families

**

SHAUN DOHERTY, Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Friend. Forever 30, Forever Missed, Forever Loved

**

In memory of Walkersville’s TOM DAVIES. We miss your bibs, white tennis shoes and your smile. Your Family and Friends

**

MERRY CHRISTMAS DAN HART, as you celebrate your 11th Christmas in Heaven. So loved, and so missed. All our love, Mom and Family

**

Happy Heavenly Birthday JULIE DATRES GANNON. We celebrate you today our precious daughter, wife and mother. Sadly missed every day especially today. Love you, Mom, Dad, Greg, Quinn and Kayla

**

