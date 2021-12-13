Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 14, 2021

LORRIE CORETTE-1998, DIANE CORETTE SIMPERMAN-2000, JOANN SMITH-2007, LOUISA ROTHFUS-2009, CHUCK CASEBEER-2012, JOANN TAMIETTI-2012, MARY HEINZE-2017, LENORE PRIGGE-2017, SHAUN CORETTE-2017, MARJ YOULDEN HAY-2017, JOHN HAY-2017, MARY ANN YOULDEN MCNAMEE-2018, LARRY MCNAMEE-2018, ALAN GUANELL-2020, JOE STIMPSON-2017. Missed and loved by their friends and family

In celebration of CONNIE KENNEY Lorinda & Val

Thinking of our dad JOHN LORENGO on his 2nd Anniversary. Not a day doesn’t go by that we don’t miss you. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Love Cheryl, Joe, Dan and Terry

In loving memory of our mom and grandma LEONA ZAHN on her 101st Birthday. Love, Your Family

