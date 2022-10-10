Zinke vs. Tranel

The Standard on Tuesday, Oct. 4, presented an interesting contrast between House candidates Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke. Tranel presented specific details about her goals and commitments, and the positions she will support in the House. Every one of those positions reflect the concerns of a very sizable majority of Montana voters. Zinke presented worn-out talking points that basically try to blame everything his fossil fuel campaign contributors don't like on her and the current administration. Most of his rambling diatribe, though, consisted of whining complaints about how badly he was treated in his short and disgraceful tenure as Secretary of the Interior.

We've all seen the details of Zinke's entire public history. He incessantly brags about his time as a Navy Seal, though that has been credibly dismissed as a series of acts of petty corruption to line his own pockets. In fact, he was removed from that posting and reassigned to desk-bound duties. Unfortunately, he proved blatantly incompetent to perform even that assignment, and was bluntly informed that any further advancement or promotion for him in the Navy was terminated, and he eventually resigned his commission.

He rode GOP coat-tails to a seat in the House, where he displayed the same total lack of accomplishment. The Trump administration, looking for submissive characters to follow orders to dismantle various aspects of government that actually helped working-class people, appointed him to Interior. Given his background, the most corrupt and incompetent administration in a century expected such compliance from him. Amazingly, Zinke proved too corrupt and incompetent for even that administration to tolerate, and he was forced to resign. It wasn't the “deep state” causing the allegations and investigations he whines about. It was the very people he was supposed to be leading in the crippling of the department.

I know it dates me, but I couldn't help remembering the Coasters great hit from 1959 — “Charlie Brown”, and the refrain from that, “Why's everybody always pickin on me?” I don't think Zinke's old enough to remenber, but the explanation in the song was, “He's a clown, that Charlie Brown."

Fred Brewer,

Butte