Zinke understands parental rights in education

Reminder: the Biden Administration weaponized the Department of Justice against concerned parents, calling them “domestic terrorists” and attaching threat tags to them for protesting COVID mandates at their local school boards. And radical Monica Tranel is right on board.

Fortunately, Montanans have a candidate in Ryan Zinke who will stand up for parental rights in education. His parental bill of rights will ensure that parents have full transparency in their child’s education and that they’ll be free from woke indoctrination.

Montana children suffered exponentially from learning loss due to COVID mandates — Ryan Zinke will remove the power from federal bureaucrats who set our children back over the past two and a half years. I’m comforted knowing we have a candidate who will fight for parents.

Richard Sieminski,

Bozeman