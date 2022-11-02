Zinke is not good for Montana

Ryan Zinke thinks he can outwit Montanans. Don’t stand for it. He is not like the rest of us. His wife and their companies declared their California mansion as their “primary residence.” Don’t fall for his out-of-state antics. Donald Trump’s investigation against Zinke found that he was using his position to enrich himself. He embarrassed Montana on the national stage. Ousted by his own party for being too unethical and making more money for his rich friends at the expense of public land users in our state. Maybe that’s how they do it in California, but this is not a Montana value.

Here we look out for each other. We want the best for our neighbors. We fish, we hunt, we ride, and we know that more Ryan Zinke will lead to more locked gates across those now open roads. Don’t let him take more of what we hold so valuable - access to public land.

We are too smart for this man. You, as a Montanan, are too smart for this man. We know that he is not good for our state.

You hunt, you fish, you farm, you paddle. Be strong together and see the other side. Ryan Zinke is no good for Montana. He is not Montana. Outsmart him.

Adrienne Bull,

Dillon