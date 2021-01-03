Yellowstone needs help

Brett French’s excellent feature on fishing in Yellowstone National Park nearly a century and a quarter ago got me thinking about the comparisons between then and now.

It’s an open secret that the Upper Yellowstone River from the park’s northern border to Big Timber is overused and overfished. The rafts and drift boats on that stretch are often as thick in number as the river’s famed Mother’s Day caddis hatches of yesteryear – most years, anyhow.

On any summer’s day on the Upper Yellowstone, you’d be hard pressed to shoehorn another truck/trailer rig into any one of the Fishing Access Sites (FAS) provided by Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) from the sale of fishing licenses. At the more popular public boat ramps, rigs are jammed in overflow parking areas.

Not that long ago an Upper Yellowstone FAS would have six parked rigs and you might not ever see the boats from those rigs in a 10-mile float. Nowadays it’s 60 rigs and you’re seldom out of sight of another raft or drift boat on any stretch of the river. And today’s trout fishing? You really should have been here in the good old days.