Yellowstone needs help
Brett French’s excellent feature on fishing in Yellowstone National Park nearly a century and a quarter ago got me thinking about the comparisons between then and now.
It’s an open secret that the Upper Yellowstone River from the park’s northern border to Big Timber is overused and overfished. The rafts and drift boats on that stretch are often as thick in number as the river’s famed Mother’s Day caddis hatches of yesteryear – most years, anyhow.
On any summer’s day on the Upper Yellowstone, you’d be hard pressed to shoehorn another truck/trailer rig into any one of the Fishing Access Sites (FAS) provided by Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) from the sale of fishing licenses. At the more popular public boat ramps, rigs are jammed in overflow parking areas.
Not that long ago an Upper Yellowstone FAS would have six parked rigs and you might not ever see the boats from those rigs in a 10-mile float. Nowadays it’s 60 rigs and you’re seldom out of sight of another raft or drift boat on any stretch of the river. And today’s trout fishing? You really should have been here in the good old days.
Despite such overuse, which has increased dramatically in the last decade, not much of anything is being done to alleviate the stress on this great American river — which is synonymous with unspoiled wildness worldwide.
When similar fates befell the Big Hole, Beaverhead and, most recently, the Madison rivers, controls were put in place by FWP to alleviate crowding and overfishing on these fabled Montana rivers. Since mitigation measures were just adopted for the Madison, it will be a year or more before we’ll know their effectiveness. On the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers the measures have worked exceedingly well for anglers and trout.
I’m writing to call attention to the plight of the free-flowing Upper Yellowstone River and encourage all who value it to demand that an initial framework be built, data gathered, and public interest generated to learn the recreational carrying capacity of the river. Then we need to take clear and immediate measures to save the river from death by 1,000 cuts — even in this, the 11th hour.
Kimball Leighton, Livingston