Wrong on healthcare

Cary Smith's recent guest column, "Healthcare Solutions" was a disappointing portent of things to come from the Republican-controlled state government.

While he rightly identifies a broken system, he blames "disasterous Obamacare" for our woes. Tell that to all the people who finally got pre-existing conditions covered, or to families like mine that got abruptly dropped from employer health plans and who finally found good and affordable health care through the marketplace.

Sure, Obamacare needs a remodel, mostly because Republicans fought it tooth and nail and demanded all sorts of compromises before it passed, but it is not the root of the problem.

As for his solutions, Smith touts a Right to Shop Act which basically puts the responsibility to find reasonable care on the patient and which does nothing for someone facing a crisis with no time to do research. His other "solution": is to trust the markets as we have in the past. "Perhaps this time will be different" he says, hopefully.

Yeah right, let's trust those market forces that got us into this mess in the first place and once again, put the burden on citizens to force change. What's that definition of insanity . . .?