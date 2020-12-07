Wrong on healthcare
Cary Smith's recent guest column, "Healthcare Solutions" was a disappointing portent of things to come from the Republican-controlled state government.
While he rightly identifies a broken system, he blames "disasterous Obamacare" for our woes. Tell that to all the people who finally got pre-existing conditions covered, or to families like mine that got abruptly dropped from employer health plans and who finally found good and affordable health care through the marketplace.
Sure, Obamacare needs a remodel, mostly because Republicans fought it tooth and nail and demanded all sorts of compromises before it passed, but it is not the root of the problem.
As for his solutions, Smith touts a Right to Shop Act which basically puts the responsibility to find reasonable care on the patient and which does nothing for someone facing a crisis with no time to do research. His other "solution": is to trust the markets as we have in the past. "Perhaps this time will be different" he says, hopefully.
Yeah right, let's trust those market forces that got us into this mess in the first place and once again, put the burden on citizens to force change. What's that definition of insanity . . .?
No, Mr. Smith, the solution is not more of the same, or wishful thinking. The solution is to expand and revise Obamacare to fix issues and provide actual health care for all of us, including pre-existing conditions. I fear that we're going to be saddled with the old, tired rants from Republicans about socialized medicine and the power of free markets. Meantime they all enjoy government-sponsored health care plans and leave the rest of us scrambling for protection. How about surprising us with some actual solutions this time around?
Alan Kesselheim, Butte
