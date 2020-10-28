Wrong choice

Montanans everywhere are making a choice about their future. The options could not offer a more stark contrast.

In the Governor’s race Greg Gianforte stands for liberty and personal freedoms, lower taxes, and an unencumbered 2nd amendment.

Mike Cooney wants to raise your taxes because, “it’s only a little bit more, and you can afford it” in his own words. Maybe he is unaware of the fact that while he’s been out wishing he had become a drummer in a band, that on his watch 150,000 Montanans have lost their jobs, and in fact cannot afford the taxes we already have on the books, let alone an increase in those taxes.

We’ve seen the overreach that the Bullock administration has engaged in during this virus. Just last week Bullock announced that he has created a website where citizens can report their neighbors for not following his already tyrannical mandates. Like much of the rest of the democratic party right now, they see no danger in pitting neighbor against neighbor.

Cooney is the wrong choice, at a time when we can’t afford the wrong choice, at a time when we can afford anything other than the best, and that’s Greg Gianforte.

Vince Ricci, Laurel

