Writer’s perspective of the contradictory will be missed

As a tribute to LaVon Brillhart, I wanted to remember him in a letter to the editor. I only knew LaVon through the editorial page, though he very rarely missed an opportunity to leave a message on my phone service thanking me for writing something of my own which he obviously agreed with.

I never personally met him, but when I read his obituary, it seemed fitting to learn that he was not only a teacher, but one who ministered to the special needs of children, or that he was a vocal proponent of social justice from early on, or that he supported the arts as well as being an artist himself. All of that spoke highly of him in reference to his character as well as his continual sending forth of his unique perspective of the contradictory and often inane nature of local and national policy making — more often than not in a humorous manner, which lessened the sharp edges that such proceedings produce.