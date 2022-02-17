Words of wisdom

Words of wisdom…front page of The Montana Standard, Feb 13: “They tell me McDonald’s releases more carbon at their soda fountain than all the coal plants in the United States,” says Mr. Randy Pinocci, Montana Public Service Commissioner.

I don’t know if he was babbling with tongue firmly planted in cheek, or really convinced he was stating a proven, scientific fact.

Want a scientific study fact? Forty-two percent of Montana’s megadrought is human-caused climate change!

Fact number two: “The PSC is looking backwards to the day when coal was cheap and no one worried about greenhouse gases.” (Dennis Wamsted, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.)

So, there you have it. Montana leadership and the PSC is going to “stick with coal.”

Be happy. Don’t worry. The GOP will lead the way…. NOT!

Mike Mosolf, Dillon

