Wolves are our ally

Squabbling about wolf numbers and thresholds is fruitless, considering the abundance of scientific articles that tell us wolves regulate their own populations. That wolves were “fully recovered” was disputed by scientists in 2009, when wolves were back in only 2% of their former range, at a fraction of their historic population of about 380,000. Driving wolves down to 100-150 in Montana will promote disastrous inbreeding and genetic drift that will interfere with natural selection and adaptation.

Speaking of selection, wolves can be our best ally in the fight against chronic wasting disease. Recently, Ellen E. Brandell of Penn State U. and others published examination of the interaction between age-specific predation and chronic disease in the "Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in the Journal of Animal Ecology." DOI: 10.1111/1365-2656.13661. Some clips from their abstract:

“Predators may create healthier prey populations by selectively removing diseased individuals. Model results suggest that under moderate, yet realistic, predation pressure from cougars and wolves independently, predators may decrease CWD outbreak size substantially and delay the accumulation of symptomatic deer and elk.”

Wolves have 10,000 times the olfactory capacity that we do, enabling them to detect and select prion-infected animals by odor, and target them, as they do sick, disabled, or unfit prey 365 days a year. Hunters can’t do that.

Laws and regulations that swing the gates open to rampant wolf killing by immoral and ethically questionable methods reflect not science but commercialization of wildlife for personal gain, and are unsupportable by anything like science.

As a member of the Yellowstone Center for Resources team that restored wolves to the park, for 27 years I have read annual reports, peer-reviewed papers, and books that tell the full story of the effects of wolves on ecosystems. The bottom line is that the health and wholeness of ecosystems inhabited by large herbivores depends on the cascading effects of predation. Wolves are our ally. You don’t shoot your ally.

Norman Bishop,

Bozeman

