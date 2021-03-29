Why repeal I-80?

I attended the Legislature’s hearing on House Bill 273, which proposes to repeal nuclear reactor safeguards and voters’ rights guaranteed by Initiative 80. Initiative 80, which I campaigned for in 1978, was approved by 65% of Montana’s voters despite record spending by the nuclear industry. The hotly debated I-80 was endorsed by bipartisan Montana leaders, including former senators Mike Mansfield, John Melcher, and Max Baucus, Republican Senate nominee Larry Williams, Congress member Pat Williams, and numerous legislators and newspapers.

Now, HB 273 proposes to overturn the voters’ decision and abolish Montanans’ right to vote on nuclear facilities. HB 273’s backers claim today’s “new” nuclear reactors are safe and economical, yet HB 273 sneakily repeals Montana’s nuclear safety and liability standards, potentially exposing taxpayers and property owners to large, long-term dangers and costs for nuclear accidents, radioactive waste, and reactor decommissioning.

If “new” reactors are safe, why are HB 273’s supporters scheming to abolish lawful safety standards? If nuclear power is economical, why are utilities pulling out of Utah’s 12-reactor NuScale project, plagued by massive delays and billions in cost overruns?