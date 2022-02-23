Why praise Putin?

When I hear Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and Fox’s Tucker Carlson all make flattering comments about Putin’s actions against Ukraine, I question the motives, the intent and the expanse some have taken toward "freedom of speech."

Putin has shown his view towards democracy, freedom and the sovereignty of other countries by invading Ukraine. I cannot think of a single reason why any American would offer any praise or words of encouragement for such acts.

I cannot think of a single reason why all Americans shouldn’t be discussed by any American shielded by freedom, earned by true patriots, siding in any way with Putin. I continue to find statements made and actions done by some making me question how important America, democracy and others are to a growing amount in my country.

We all should be appalled by people of position making such statements and question why anyone would listen or follow such individuals. I have demanded, not asked, my representatives to denounce such words that Putin will use as encouragement and point to America as backers for his actions and quests in and for the future.

I have also demanded, not asked, to use these people’s names so all America knows we have individuals that are willing to slap Lady Liberty in the face without a thought of repercussions.

Putin, with the help of such people, is rebuilding the “Iron Curtain” and growing his command over people, free people. We should be thankful for the people that fought and gave us democracy and our freedoms. No one in this country should aide the lose of such gifts for others, no matter what their reasons or excuses are.

I’m sure the people of Ukraine respect the ideals of democracy more than Trump, Pompeo and Carlson. Putin will take those ideals from the Ukrainians and these three people will continue to enjoy them. Is that our form of democracy?

Keith Isaacson, Deer Lodge

