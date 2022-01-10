Why is ignorance tolerated?

One year ago our Capitol was assaulted, our democracy almost fell in a coup orchestrated by a sore loser who peddled a very big lie. There is no doubt about this since we saw it with our own eyes. It was a medieval, violent assault. Two of our elected representatives deny it happened and they peddle the sore loser's big lie.

Why is this ignorance tolerated by the majority of Montanans? They smeared feces on the walls of the rotunda, they beat police officers near to death and yet life for our politicians goes on like nothing happened. I feel like I dropped down a rabbit hole.

The Legislature last year fiddled with our right to vote. Why? They won everything and probably will again. Why can’t we drive up and deposit our absentee ballot anymore? Because the Republicans in the Legislature followed the national party line and messed with Montanans' right to vote.

I want representatives who represent Montana. I could care less what the sore loser wants, but when his delusions affect my ability to vote in Missoula it has gone too far. I do not want to live in a banana republic, do you?

Barbara Parker, Lolo

