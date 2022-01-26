Why defend Russia?

There is one fact that is irrefutable. The communist party is not our friend. They have never been our friend nor will they ever be. The leaders of the Russia, China, and North Korea are not our friends. They are sitting on their “thrones” clapping their hands, smiling, and possibly chuckling as our democracy is showing cracks — under constant attack by the Republican slow coup.

We have the right-wing elitist ratings whore Tucker Carlson romancing the communist leader Viktor Orban in Hungry or questioning why the US is against Putin’s move to seize Ukraine. Is he being paid to say this or is he anti-American?

The Republican Party’s darlings are Marjorie Taylor Greene with her space lasers and Q-Anon friends, Matt Gaetz and his looming legal problems, Jim Jordan and the rumors of him turning his head while another coach was molesting members of the wrestling team. There don’t seem to be many brave, stand-up Republicans. They all appear to kiss the ring of the Cheeto King in Florida.

The Republican Party is putting forth candidates who are white supremacists, supporters of the “Big Lie,” members of militia groups, and people who believe “might makes right.” These people are running against incumbents from school board members to senators.

People believe as Gospel ridiculous statements that are sometime too stupid to flirt with the truth. These falsehoods are touted on Fox, social media, twitter, etc. Many, many people don’t read newspapers, watch local or national news on reliable TV stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, or PBS.

It may be too late for Joe to “Save the Soul of America”. I watch the letters being sent to the editor and guest editorials. The writers are screaming, “Why won’t our elected officials do something?” Why don’t they is my question also.

We are watching the fall of voting rights while Rosendale, Gianforte, and Daines do nothing. They make lame excuses about their failure to support democracy.

Jim Clyburn stated, if democracy falls, we will all fail. When the Roman Empire ended, the Dark Ages began. Have we learned nothing from history?

Mary Wolstein, Butte

