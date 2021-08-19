Whose responsibility?

In the Standard on Monday 8/16, Tom Kuglin presented an article about Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks actions to update and modify the management plan for the Smith River. He provided considerable detail and explanation about the considerations involved and possible changes.

I couldn't help reacting with indignation and outrage at the government overreach that tramples on the civil liberties and rights of the people of Montana. These are public lands and the people of Montana have a right to use them however they choose. Government mandates on where and when people can camp; who gets to float the river and their conduct; all of these should be matters of personal responsibility. Montanans have the right to choose where they camp, how many put into the river, and whatever equipment they want to use. Again, these are matters of personal responsibility.

The possibility that some might choose to put in boats with high-powered engines and leave unsightly messes of garbage strewn over the landscape is simply irrelevant. After all, they have the right to choose how they behave, regardless of the effect on others. There's that “personal responsibility” again.