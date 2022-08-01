Whose PSC is it, anyway?

In a seemingly small but important way, the Public Service Commission is seeking a rule change at their hearing on Aug. 2 to limit the ability of the public (the "P" in PSC) to participate in the decisions made by the PSC. (see Tom Lutey's Montana Standard article June 30, "PSC Wants to Clamp Down on Public Participation") For instance, input from organizations such as the Montana Environmental Information Center could be minimized or eliminated completely.

The PSC is a small but powerful government agency composed of elected individuals. It controls utility rates and is supposed to "balance the interests of ratepayers with the need to maintain financially sound utilities" (see psc.mt.gov).

All of this adds up to DANGER for our environment, wildlife and public lands. It also could hit Montanans in the pocketbook if the public is not allowed a free and unencumbered say in how rates are set. It could discourage or limit access to clean energy alternatives. If you care, please voice your concerns to the PSC at psc.mt.gov. Tell them you expect transparency and open participation by the public, not more complicated rules. Please add your voice and make a difference.

Peg Brownlee,

Florence