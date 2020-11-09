Who's to blame?

It’s obvious from the close national election results that had the pandemic been even marginally under control, Donald Trump would have been reelected President of the United States. It’s also obvious from the Montana results, the will of the people here is to follow Governor-Elect Gianforte’s mantra of personal responsibility, not mandates, for curbing the growth of the pandemic.

Election Day, however, was one of the worst days yet in cases and death and COVID was the central issue to tens of millions of swing voters. That being the case, the blame for why Trump lost the election lies squarely and solely on the shoulders of people that have exacerbated this pandemic. The President is atop that list, but right there behind him are the millions of Americans that have made no attempt to alter their behavior in the least.

To be clear: If you don’t wear a mask, you’ve made this pandemic worse and in doing so, you cost Donald Trump this election. If you went to the rodeo, or a party, or the fair, or any other spreading event that should not have been held, you cost Donald Trump this election. Worse than that, you’ve contributed to the crisis in our hospitals and nursing homes and the obituaries that appear in this newspaper have your breath on them.